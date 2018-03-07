10 best gaming laptops in the UAE for 2018: top gaming notebook reviews

In preparation for the highly anticipated launch of Far Cry 5 on March 27, it’s not only necessary, but essential, to have only the best system for paying your 20-to-30-hour visit to Hope County. Of course, we’re talking about PC. While graphics aren’t everything in the realm of gaming, portability has spawned a newfound popularity as a result of the success of the Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, a critically-acclaimed lineup of gaming laptops has gone unnoticed.

These mobile monsters are designed from the ground up to deliver an experience that’s better than a PlayStation or Xbox while also bearing reasonable price tags relative to performance. The Razer Blade, for example, is barely over half an inch thick despite being more powerful than an Xbox One X . Better yet, it’s compatible with an endless library of legacy titles on Steam and Origin in addition to new releases. That means that you can use a gaming laptop to play Metal Gear Survive or you can use it to play something better like the original Dead Space.

So, whether you’re in dire need of a laptop that’s as qualified for work as it is play, or you’re in the market for a setup dedicated to gaming and streaming, we have exactly the recommendations that you crave. As we’ve tested, reviewed and subsequently ranked every gaming laptop on this list, we hope to provide trustworthy recommendations that promote the very best gaming laptops with the best value overall.

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501

Under an inch thick and still kicking ass

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 | RAM: 24GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) anti-glare, wide-view 120Hz panel with G-Sync | Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe x4 SSD

Astonishingly powerful

Innovative and quiet cooling

Laughable battery life

Poor keyboard and ergonomics

It’s almost as if Asus has initiated a new laptop category of its own with the Zephyrus GX501. That’s because, with the help of Nvidia’s Max-Q technology, the Republic of Gamers has crafted a hardy gaming notebook that measures no thicker than an Ultrabook. In fact, the only area wherein it’s not Ultrabook-esque is the battery, which struggles to attain a consecutive lifespan beyond two hours.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501

Buy now from AED 8,999

2. Razer Blade

A gaming-ready MacBook Pro rival

CPU: 2.6GHz Intel Core i7-6700HQ | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB GDDR5 VRAM) | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 14-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – QHD+ (3,200 x 1,800) IGZO (LED backlit, multi-touch) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB PCIe SSD

Impressive battery life

4K display option

Fans whir loudly under load

Limited upgrade options

For many gamers, Ultrabook is a four-letter word, but it doesn't have to be. The first time you get your hands on a Razer Blade, you'll be looking at a battery life of 7 and a half hours of non-stop video. While you could argue it does skimp as far as graphics are concerned, with the help of a Razer Core external GPU enclosure, you can strap an Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti to this thing down the road if you want. Plus, with the newly added 4K screen option, you may actually need it.

Read the full review: Razer Blade

Price: Starts at AED 4,700

3. MSI GE63VR 7RF

Speak softly and carry a big chroma keyboard

CPU: Intel® Core™ i7 i7-7700HQ | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 256GB PCie SSD, 1TB HDD

Ace thermal management

Per-key customization

Relatively light weight

Poor performance for price

What battery?

The MSI GE63VR is a gamer through and through, with all the racing stripes, chromatic keys and pixels you want. But, unlike most gaming laptops, it’s quiet, light and cool.

Read our hands-on preview: MSI GE63VR

Buy now from Let's Tango at AED 8,818

4. Alienware 13 R3

Gawk at the first-ever OLED gaming laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB DDR4 | Screen: 13.3-inch HD 1,366 x 768 TN – QHD 2,560 x 1440 OLED touchscreen | Storage: 180GB – 512GB SSD

Gorgeous OLED screen

Improved hinge-forward design

Unexpectedly dense

Short battery life

Unlike most laptops its size, the Alienware 13 R3 bears a hinge-forward design. By moving the heat sinks behind the screen, the chassis is allowed to be thinner, at 0.81-inch (0.22cm). Unfortunately, this means you won’t find many 13-inch laptop bags that will actually suit the Alienware 13 R3. While you may be tempted by the inclusion of a full-size Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, it’s the OLED touch display that caught our attention.

Read the full review: Alienware 13 R3

Price: Starts at AED 5,300

5. Razer Blade Pro

Finally, a desktop replacement with portability in mind

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB GDDR5) – 1080 (8GB GDDR5X) | RAM: 16 – 32GB | Screen: 17.3-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) 120Hz matte IPS – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) IGZO touchscreen with G-Sync | Storage: 512GB – 2TB PCIe SSD

Starboard trackpad placement

A desktop experience you can finally carry

Off-putting price

Less than 5 hours of battery life

At long last, Razer has introduced a true desktop replacement that won’t weigh you down. Measuring in at only 0.88 inches thick with the option between a 17-inch 1080p display running at 120Hz or a G-Sync-laden 4K touchscreen, the Razer Blade Pro also introduces the company’s ultra-low-profile mechanical switches to a notebook for the first time ever. That’s a deal that’s only sweetened by an unusual trackpad placement that makes it comfier to boot.

Read the full review: Razer Blade Pro

Price: Starts at AED 10,500

6. Asus ROG G752VS

A hefty, punchy mobile PC gaming powerhouse

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 | RAM: 32GB DDR4 | Screen: 17.3-inch Ultra HD 3840x2160 | Storage: 1TB HDD

Top-end specs and performance

G-Sync tech for smooth play

Very weighty machine

Poor battery life

No 4K screen

If you're looking for an all-out gaming laptop to replace an aging desktop PC, you could do little better than the Asus ROG G752. With top-end specs, impressive build quality and stand-out looks on offer, there are few alternatives that offer quite so much power for the price. While there are slimmer and slightly more powerful alternatives available if money is no object, the G752 offers an awful lot for the money.

Read the full review: Asus ROG G752

Buy now from Let's Tango at AED 12,499

7. Acer Predator 17 X

A monster gaming notebook that’s almost ready for 4K

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 980M | RAM: 32GB DDR4 Dual Channel | Screen: 17.3-inch 4K UHD screen, 3,840 x 2160, with Nvidia G-Sync | Storage: 256GB SSD – 1TBHDD

Loaded to the max with features

4K resolution G-sync screen

Relatively quiet cooling fans

High price for last gen video card

Annoyingly loud power-on sound

When considering a high-end gaming notebook, you need to look at performance, features and style. Acer has all those bases covered, and even though it’s pricey for a notebook that’s still using a previous generation video card, all the packed-in features — including the 4K screen, an SSD and hard drive combo, and booming sound system — make it worthwhile.

Read the full review: Acer Predator 17 X

Buy now from Let's Tango at AED 13,333,

8. Alienware 17 R4

Restoring honor to the Alienware name

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (2GB GDDR5) – GTX 1080 (8GB GDDR5X) | RAM: 8GB – 32GB | Screen: 17.3-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) IPS anti-glare 300-nits | Storage: 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD – 2TB SSD, 1TB HDD

Wildly powerful

Swanky looks

Obnoxiously loud fans

So-so battery life

To be frank, Alienware hasn’t been a name typically associated with value. That seems to be changing with the Alienware 17 R4, which bears so many different customization options when it comes to specs that you can practically name your own price. Bespeckled with all of the signature elements we’ve come to expect from the brand, such as RGB backlit-accents and tons of ventilation, our only real qualm with the Alienware 17 R4 is a disappointing battery life.

Read the full review: Alienware 17 R4

Buy now from AED 7,650

9. Lenovo Legion Y720

Leading the next wave of virtual reality

CPU: 7th gen Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 | RAM: 16GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch, (optional 17-inch & 4K display) | Storage: 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD

Refined, thinner styling

Affordable starting price

Upscaling for VR functionality

Plastic-y trackpad

Display renders flat colors

The Lenovo Legion Y720 looks to be a solid choice for a mid-range gaming laptop. While we’ve seen plenty of laptops break the bank for the best specs and performance, this 15.6-inch option starts at a refreshingly affordable AED 5,699 – and users on a tighter budget may want to consider the lower-end Legion Y520 that starts at AED 3,699.

Read our hands-on preview: Lenovo Legion Y720

Buy now from AED 6,088

10. MSI GT73VR Titan Pro

MSI’s portable gaming station could replace your desktop - if you can afford it

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 | RAM: 64GB DDR4 | Screen: 17.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD

As powerful as they come

Silky smooth 120Hz display

Blazing fast

As expensive as they come

Painfully short charging cable

The MSI GT73VR Titan Pro crams top-of-the-line tech and a gorgeous 120Hz display into one sleek design – but top-tier power demands an equally top-tier price tag.

Read the full review: MSI GT73VR Titan Pro

Buy now from Let's Tango at AED 13,543

Gabe Carey has also contributed to this article