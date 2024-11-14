Samsung's Black Friday sale is live: get exclusive access to these 16 expert-picked deals

Samsung Black Friday deals (Image credit: Future)

The official Samsung Store has launched a superb early Black Friday sale this week and TechRadar readers are among the lucky few to get exclusive access before anyone else. Available today are record-low prices on everything from the latest Galaxy S24 smartphones to the brand's excellent appliances.

As TechRadar's resident Deals Editor, I've rounded up all of today's best Samsung Black Friday deals into one page. I've made sure to pick out recommendations based on our extensive product testing and reviews here on site so these are all products that are absolutely worth your money. Where applicable, I've also pointed out where these deals are record-low prices.

Note that the Samsung Black Friday sale will officially go live for everyone next week but TechRadar readers can get in the action early on several of these listings. A couple of my favorites here include the enhanced trade-in rebate and free storage upgrade on the stunning Galaxy S24 Ultra, the highly rated Samsung Q80D QLED TV starting at just $749, and record-breaking discounts of up to $1,700 on large appliances.

I'll be deep-diving into more of these recommendations with live updates further down the page. While you're here, I'd also recommend checking out our main Black Friday deals hub for even more early sales that you can shop right now.

Samsung Black Friday deals: my 15 top picks

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now $74.99 at Samsung With fast performance for a smartwatch and a sleek design, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is instantly likeable. And now you can save up to $175 when you trade in your current device – alongside a flat $40 discount. Samsung's latest wearable provides more precise heart rate tracking than previous models, while it also helps you monitor how stressed you are and how well you’re sleeping. Think of it as your personal assistant on your wrist and you’re not far off. It even suggests how to respond to messages and notifications.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,419.99 now $499.99 at Samsung Everything about this mobile phone is big. The size, the specs, the performance, and especially the camera. All of these made it our pick for one of the best phones you can buy right now. It now also helps that the cost is dramatically reduced thanks to this Black Friday deal. As well as a free double storage upgrade to 512GB, you can also get up to $800 off when you trade your current phone and snag the top Samsung flagship for a dramatically low price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649.99 now $199.99 at Samsung The Galaxy Watch Ultra is the best Samsung smartwatch money can buy and right now it's got a superb early Black Friday promotion. Not only do you get a $100 upfront discount but you can get a further saving of up to $350 on top when you trade in an eligible wearable. With an extremely rugged design, superb AMOLED display, and powerful fitness features, the Watch Ultra is a particularly good choice for those with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $2,019.99 now $619.99 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a great choice if you've got a serious interest in upgrading to a shiny foldable flagship. Today's early Black Friday deal at Samsung offers a free storage upgrade to the mid-tier 512GB model as well as the option to trade in for a massive rebate of up to $1,200. Not got a device to hand over? You can also take an instant $500 discount on the foldable that we thought edged closer to perfection in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: was $1,219.99 now $469.99 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 might just be the most powerful foldable smartphone yet. This deal offers an enhanced trade-in rebate of up to $750 on both the 256GB and 512GB models. This flip phone flaunts an improved battery that allegedly offers up to 68 hours of music listening and 23 hours of video watching, a durable IP48 dust and water-resistant build, AI features that improve picture quality all packed into its portable, lightweight design.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: was $1,199.99 now $199.99 at Samsung There’s a massive up to $1,000 to be saved on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra when you combine an upfront $200 discount and up to $800 trade-in rebate for your existing tablet. The newest high-end Samsung slate has great features for productivity like Circle to Search with Google and Note Assist. There are also AI-assisted tools like the ability to turn a sketch into a full image. Up to 16 hours of battery life and a neat S Pen stylus prove useful.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: was $179.99 now $39.99 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 are a refinement of the previous model with AirPods-like ear sticks, active noise cancellation, a 11mm driver, and AI-powered features like a voice-call booster and a translation tool – providing you have a modern Samsung phone. They look and feel good in your ears too with up to 5 hours of battery life with ANC on, making them good for your commute or workout. And now you can get them for as little as $39.99 with a trade-in, that's a bargain.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a discreet health tracker worn on the finger that monitors your heart rate, sleep quality, blood oxygen levels and steps just like a watch. It's a cool piece of tech that also works well with other Samsung devices, so if you're looking to pair one up with your smartphone or watch, then here's a chance to save $100 when you trade in at Samsung for Black Friday.

Samsung Q80D 50-inch QLED 4K TV: was $999 now $749 at Samsung Delivering excellent QLED pictures with surprisingly deep black levels and bold colors, the Samsung Q80D is a TV that covers all the bases at a mid-range price. It also features an extensive list of gaming features that include 4K 120Hz and VRR across four HDMI 2.1 ports. Our Samsung Q80D TV review gave this one four and a half stars out of five, praising its 'great QLED pictures at an attainable price'. Today's price cut brings the 50-inch variant of this model down to its lowest ever price and the larger sizes also have amazing deals today too. Sizes up to to 85-inches: $1,759.99

Samsung Q60C 70-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999 at Samsung Don't mind going for an older model? If you're looking for a decent picture and larger display but don't have loads to spend, this deal on the 70-inch Q60C is a great choice. This is the previous-generation model but still has the great colors and contrast that these QLED displays are known for. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, however, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.

Samsung QN90D 43-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $899 at Samsung Samsung’s top mini-LED TV for 2024 now starts at a record-low of just $899 today at Samsung. That’s an excellent deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports with up to 144Hz support, it’s also a great TV for gaming. Sure, it’s pricier than some other mini-LED options, but today's discounts at Samsung are as good as any we've seen so far. Sizes from 43-inch: $899.99 to 98-inch: $8,999

Samsung S90D 42-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $899.99 at Samsung The smallest Samsung S90D may not come with a QD-OLED panel like its larger-screen counterparts, but it's still a feature-packed TV. The NQ4 AI Gen2 processor with Real Depth Enhancer has been a hit for other Samsung sets and it still uses an OLED panel for deeper black levels and contrast. Plus it is filled with gaming features including 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, and the Samsung Game Hub. Today's prices start at $899 for the 42-inch model, but the deepest discounts are on the 65-inch and 77-inch sizes. Sizes from 42-inch: $899.99 to 83-inch: $3,299.99

Major appliances: save up to $1,700 on refrigerators, ranges, washers, and more

Samsung's early Black Friday deals feature big discounts on major appliances, including up to $1,700 off Samsung's best-selling Bespoke refrigerators plus additional bundle savings. The sleek fridge can be designed to match your home decor with several colors and finishes to choose from. Samsung's appliance sale also offers discounts on washers and dryers, vacuums, ranges, and more.