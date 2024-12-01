101 best Cyber Monday deals from Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy, picked by a shopping expert

It's the Sunday before Cyber Monday, which means most retailers have already launched their official Cyber Monday sales. As TechRadar's deals editor with eight years of experience covering Cyber Monday, I'm scouring sites like Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy and hand-picking all the best Cyber Monday deals.

• Shop Walmart's full Cyber Monday sale



Cyber Monday is one of the last opportunities of the year to score a massive discount on everything from OLED TVs and AirPods to robot vacuums and smart home devices from brands like Apple, Dyson, Ninja, and Samsung. I'm using price-tracking tools on products that TechRadar tests year-round to ensure our recommendations are worth your money.



Below is a list of the best Cyber Monday sales, followed by the best deals on TVs, Apple devices, appliances, smartwatches, headphones, and laptops. This list includes deals from Walmart's official Cyber Monday sale, which is now live for Walmart Plus members. The sale will be available to everyone at 8 PM ET, but if you want to shop now, you can score an incredible 50% discount on a Walmart Plus membership, which brings the price down to just $49 a year.



I've also listed today's stand-out Cyber Monday deals and will highlight offers throughout the day and on Cyber Monday proper.

Cyber Monday deals 2024: sales live now

My 11 favorite Cyber Monday deals

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99 - an incredible price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

Hulu with ads or ad-free plans: was $17.99 for one-month now $0 at Hulu

Like the bundle offers above, this introductory deal is not part of the Cyber Monday sales but it's a great way to try out Hulu. New and eligible returning customers can try out Hulu's on-demand plans with a 30-day Hulu free trial, which is four times longer than its usual 7-day free trial offer. Thereafter, you'll have to pay $7.99 a month for its with-ads plan, or $17.99 a month to cut out the commercials. A free trial has also returned for its Hulu with Live TV plan. New subscribers can try the cord cutting service for 3 days. Find out more about how to get a Hulu free trial in our guide.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $599 at Walmart At just $599 - Walmart is practically giving away Apple's MacBook Air. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Ninja Foodi 8-qt 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was $199.99 now $101.99 at Amazon This is another product I already own and love – Ninja's top-rated 8-quart Foodi air fryer. Now on sale for its lowest price, the Ninja Foodi features a large dual-basket design that allows you to prepare multiple foods at once and six preset cooking programs for fast and easy meals. This incredible appliance is now $18 cheaper than Black Friday thanks to an additional coupon code - one that brings it right down to its lowest ever price for Cyber Monday.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,199 now $899.99 at Dell Here it is, folks - the best deal yet on the latest Dell XPS 13. Complete with a brand-new Snapdragon X Elite chipset, this model is capable of not just exceptional day-to-day performance, but also battery life that's simply a cut-above what Windows laptops usually offer. Alongside superb specs, the latest XPS 13 also features a gorgeous lightweight design and a display that's perfect for both work and casual everyday use.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $79.99 now $46.97 at Amazon The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are always a top seller during holiday sales like Cyber Monday, and the queen-size set is on sale for $46.97 when you apply the additional discount. The queen-size pillows have over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349.99 now $198 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about $100 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this during major sales such as Cyber Monday.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $159.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is always a best seller at holiday sales, and this Cyber Monday deal keeps the price at a record low set last week. The waterproof e-reader features a large 7-inch glare-free display, a battery that lasts for weeks, and a single charge that lasts up to 12 weeks.

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $299.99 at Amazon Amazon has the top-rated Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum on sale for $299.99—just $4 shy of the record low. It offers powerful suction, and the inclusion of a self-emptying base solves one of the big irritations of robot vacuums, which is that they need to be emptied more often than uprights.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $149.99 now $79.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a larger smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for a new record-low price of $79.99. Thanks to Alexa compatibility, the eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now $74.99 at Samsung With fast performance for a smartwatch and a sleek design, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is instantly likeable. And now you can save up to $175 when you trade in your current device – alongside a flat $40 discount. Samsung's latest wearable provides more precise heart rate tracking than previous models, while it also helps you monitor how stressed you are and how well you’re sleeping. Think of it as your personal assistant on your wrist and you’re not far off. It even suggests how to respond to messages and notifications.

Cyber Monday deals 2024: TVs

Hisense 55-inch R6 Series 4K UHD Roku TV: was $278 now $178 at Walmart Walmart is known for its stunningly low prices on TVs during Cyber Monday, and this 2024 Hisense set might be the best deal I've seen. For just $178, you get 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku operating system for easy streaming. This is an incredible offer and I don't expect it will be around for long.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $899.99 at Samsung Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Cyber Monday purchase, and the 55-inch model just dropped to a jaw-dropping price of $849.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This is a new record-low price that won't budge over Cyber Monday I'd say.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,199.99 - a new record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung S95D 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was $3,399.99 now $2,299.99 at Samsung Our Samsung S95D review awarded this OLED display five stars and said it was 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV'. The Samsung TV delivers stunning picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design, combining to offer one of the best OLED TVs money can buy right now. Today's early Cyber Monday deal from Samsung brings the price of the 65-inch model down to $2,299.99, which is a $1,100 discount and a record-low price.

Samsung QN90D 43-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $899 at Samsung Samsung’s top mini-LED TV for 2024 now starts at a record-low of just $899 today at Samsung. That’s an excellent deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports with up to 144Hz support, it’s also a great TV for gaming. Sure, it’s pricier than some other mini-LED options, but today's discounts at Samsung are as good as any we've seen so far.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $139.99 at Amazon This is an amazing price on a mid-size display if you want to add a budget 4K TV to your home. The best-selling Insignia 43-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

TCL F35 Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $329.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy Save $130 on the brand-new 55-inch TCL TV that supports high-quality 4K resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. It's hard to believe that you can get all that for a cent under $200 – although it was down to $180 for Black Friday. It's still unbelievable value for money for a mid-sized everyday display though.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $479.99 at Samsung Samsung's sale ahead of Cyber Monday has dropped this 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to an incredible price of just $629.99. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch 4K TV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Amazon Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $599.99.

Sony Bravia 8 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,399 at Best Buy The Sony Bravia 8 is back at its lowest price yet ahead of Cyber Monday. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want stellar sound without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. You can even use it with your gaming console of choice thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming.

LG UT70 65-inch 4K Smart TV: was $599.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy A 65-inch 4K smart TV for $379.99 is an incredible deal to snag ahead of Cyber Monday. The LG UT70 Series TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $549.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support all for under $600. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy The Samsung S90D is the newest version of the five-star-rated Samsung S90C so it carries many of the same qualities and features that made the original one of the best TVs you can buy. These include terrific overall picture quality, impressive levels of brightness, rich contrast and colors, and industry-leading performance for watching movies, enjoying shows and smooth gaming. This offer brings the 65-inch version of the display down to a new record-low price.

TCL QM8 85-inch QD-Mini LED 4K TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy Will there be a better big-screen QLED TV deal than this over Cyber Monday? Unlikely. In terms of bang for your buck, it's hard to beat this massive 85-inch TCL QM8 QD-Mini LED TV. Offering excellent picture quality on a huge scale, it also boasts a QLED display so you get superior brightness and excellent contrast for an overall premium picture quality.

Hisense 75-inch U7N 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,499.99 now $897.99 at Amazon The Hisense U7N is an affordable mini-LED TV that provides serious bang for your buck, packing great features and performance into a budget package. It supports all HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, comes packed with gaming features, including 4K, 144Hz, and Dolby Vision gaming, and uses Google TV as its smart TV platform. This Cyber Monday deal takes the 75-inch model to under $1,000 – for a TV with this much to offer at this much size, this is a superb deal.

Cyber Monday deals 2024: laptops

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $844 at Amazon The 2024 MacBook Air is TechRadar's pick for the best overall Apple laptop, and this is the first discount we've spotted on the new version with 16GB of RAM for improved performance. It also houses the super-powerful M3 processor, which is strong enough to support Apple Intelligence and the majority of advanced computing jobs you can throw at it, including video editing, photo editing, and coding. As part of the Air family, it measures only half an inch thick, with battery life that can reportedly last up to 18 hours. If you want a build with more storage, you can upgrade to the 512GB model for an extra $200.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,199 now $899.99 at Dell Here it is, folks - the best deal yet on the latest Dell XPS 13. Complete with a brand-new Snapdragon X Elite chipset, this model is capable of not just exceptional day-to-day performance, but also battery life that's simply a cut-above what Windows laptops usually offer. Alongside superb specs, the latest XPS 13 also features a gorgeous lightweight design and a display that's perfect for both work and casual everyday use.

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $449 now $299.99 at Dell It's hard to find a better cheap laptop deal in the early Cyber Monday sales than this Inspiron 15. It's nothing fancy, but this machine manages to pack in both a powerful Ryzen 5 chipset and a sizeable 512GB SSD in for just $300 - that's not bad to say the least. While you're only getting 8GB of RAM here, this is still a good choice if you're just looking for a cost-effective machine to cover the basics.

HP Chromebook 15: was $399 now $179 at Best Buy I almost never see a laptop with 8GB of RAM for under $200, so this HP Chromebook 15 is a huge bargain in the Best Buy sale ahead of Cyber Monday. Even with that added performance, it's still a fairly basic device best suited to light use and schoolwork. That's backed up even more with the lean ChromeOS powering it and exceptional all-day battery life, making it an excellent portable option at a stunningly affordable price.