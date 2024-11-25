I'm a phones expert – these are the best Black Friday phone deals at Amazon, Samsung, Apple, and more

Black Friday phone deals (Image credit: Apple / Samsung / Future)

Black Friday deals events are now underway across the world, with retailers offering big savings on all manner of tech products, including the best phones.

You'll find dedicated pages tracking the Black Friday iPhone deals and Black Friday iPhone 16 deals elsewhere on TechRadar, but I'll be using this page as a go-to destination for the best Black Friday phone deals more generally – whether you're keen to save money on an Apple device or one of the best Android phones, you'll find the latest deals right here.

Indeed, there are plenty of cracking deals to choose from right now. In the US, for instance, Samsung has knocked a massive $800 off the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, while in the UK, Argos has discounted the excellent iPhone 15 Pro to a record-low £849 (was £999) as part of its Black Friday sale,

Below, I've highlighted those deals and many more, and will be updating this page with up-to-the-minute information relating to Black Friday phone deals in the US and UK. Happy deal-hunting, folks!

Deals picked by Deals picked by Axel Metz Phones Editor As TechRadar's Phones Editor, I've been reviewing and writing about the best mobile devices (iPhones and Androids included) for several years; you'll find my byline on over 1,500 TechRadar articles. As such, I'm well-placed to tell you which of this year's Black Friday phone deals are worth your time, and which so-called 'discounts' are better left to the clearance aisle.

Best Black Friday phone deals in the US

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,419.99 now $949.99 at Samsung Everything about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is big; the screen, the specs, the performance, and especially the cameras. All of these make it our pick for one of the best phones you can buy. Of course, you pay for that performance, but this Black Friday deal knocks up to $470 off the phone's price, with the biggest saving available on the 512GB model. You can also get up to $800 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra if you trade in its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899.99 now $399.99 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a great choice if you've got a serious interest in upgrading to a shiny foldable. Today's early Black Friday deal at Samsung offers a trade-in credit of up to $1,200, plus $300 off online-exclusive colors. That means, if you've got a Galaxy S24 Ultra to swap, you can now pick up the Galaxy Z Fold 6 for just $399. No device to hand over? You can still take $800 off the price of a foldable that we thought "edged closer to perfection" in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review (see below for the details).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899.99 now $1,098.99 at Samsung Samsung has boosted its regular $300 saving on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 by an additional $500 for Black Friday, meaning you can save a massive $800 without having to trade in your existing device. The new saving applies to all storage variants (256GB, 512GB, 1TB) and the black or white color variants, which are exclusive to Samsung's online store. You can, however, still save $500 on the phone's regular color variants, if you'd prefer something more vibrant.

Apple iPhone 16: free with an unlimited plan, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

If you're looking for the standard iPhone 16, the good news is that you don't even need to trade in another device to get one for free right now at Verizon. Eligible with a new line on an Ultimate Unlimited plan, you'll be saving a massive $829 ($23.05/mo for 36 months) on device costs here. In addition, Verizon is also throwing in an iPad 10.9 (yes, a whole iPad) and an Apple Watch Series 10. Note, however, that you will need to pay an additional accessory cellular line ($10/mo) if you want to claim the free iPad, as well as a one-time activation fee of $35. A similar deal is also available on the iPhone 16 Plus right now.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with an unlimited plan, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

If you're interested in the Pro models, you'll also find great deals on the iPhone 16 Pro at Verizon right now. There are two options for getting a discount on the phone here; a new line on an Ultimate Unlimited plan will automatically drop the price from $27.77/mo to $0/mo, but you can also trade in for a maximum rebate of up to $1,000 (and not be beholden to the Ultimate plan). Both deals effectively cover the entire cost of the device, and you can also bundle in that iPad and Apple Watch Series 10 (again, for free), as with the deal on the standard iPhone 16 above. A similar offer is also available on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: was $999 now $899 at Straight Talk Straight Talk's iPhone 15 Pro discount isn't as high as Walmart's, but the carrier's monthly data plans are much, much cheaper. The cheapest possible plan to qualify for this $100 device saving is $35/mo, where you'll have to spend upwards of $50/mo (not including the device cost) on the aforementioned AT&T or Verizon plans at Walmart.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: was $1,199 now $1,099 at Straight Talk Straight Talk is also offering a healthy discount on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Again, this device-only price isn't as good as Walmart is offering, but Straight Talk's plans are much more affordable than the AT&T or Verizon plans that Walmart's deal forces you to sign up for.

Apple iPhone 15: was $729.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has knocked a whopping $150 off the price of the iPhone 15 ahead of Black Friday, though you'll need to purchase a new Verizon or AT&T plan to qualify for the maximum discount. The cheapest right now is $65/mo (or $75/mo until you enroll in paperless billing) plus a $35 activation fee. If you don't want to sign up to a monthly plan, the device alone has been moderately discounted to $679.99. Best Buy is also offering similar deals on the larger iPhone 15 Plus for Black Friday.

Apple iPhone 14: was $629.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy As with the standard iPhone 15, Best Buy is offering $100 off the price of the iPhone 14 if you sign up for a new Verizon or AT&T plan. The cheapest right now is $65/mo (or $75/mo until you enroll in paperless billing) plus a $35 activation fee. A similar deal is available on the iPhone 14 Plus, which is also the subject of an even better device-only discount (see below).

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: was $729.99 now $629.99 at Best Buy Best Buy is offering a sim-free iPhone 14 Plus for just $629.99 ahead of Black Friday, or an even better $529.99 if you buy the phone alongside selected Verizon or AT&T plans. We're less critical of the iPhone 14 Plus versus the standard iPhone 14 given its mightily impressive battery credentials and gorgeous, Pro Max-sized screen, and there's also no iPhone 13 Plus to directly compare it to. You'll get the Dynamic Island and a 48MP camera from the more expensive iPhone 15 Plus, but if you can forgo those features, then the iPhone 14 Plus for $629.99 (or even $529.99!) is a strong Black Friday deal.

Apple iPhone SE (2022): was $429 now $149 at Straight Talk If you're simply looking for a capable iPhone to tide you over for the next few years, Straight Talk's excellent iPhone SE (2022) deal could be for you. With the iPhone 13 mini now dead and buried, the iPhone SE (2022) is essentially the best small phone that's still available from Apple. Its design may be outdated, but the internal specs remain strong. You can pick up the phone for just $149 right now from Straight Talk directly or via Walmart's Straight Talk partnership; in either case, you'll need to select a monthly plan (the cheapest right now is $35/mo).

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $799 at Amazon The Pixel 9 Pro is on sale from Google, but Amazon has an even better price for the phone we awarded our Phone of the Year prize for 2024, dropping it to the lowest price we've seen since the phone launched in August. We love this phone's design, durability, and amazing features, so if you need a new Android, don't hesitate.

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $399, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile

This isn't a new promotion, but Mint Mobile's current deal on the Google Pixel 9 is easily my favorite prepaid option in the build-up to Black Friday. Right now, the carrier is giving new customers a massive $400 price cut on this awesome flagship device, as well as one full year of unlimited data for just $15/mo. That's the cheapest possible price you can get for the unlimited plan at Mint Mobile, so I highly recommend checking this one out if you're looking for a cost-effective plan-plus-phone combo.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $649 at Amazon If you're a fan of Google's classic camera bar design, the Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at Amazon for an extra-low price, only $25 more than the lowest price we've seen since this phone launched in 2023. This Pixel takes amazing photos, and it will get Android updates until 2030, including new Google Gemini AI features. Plus, that Bay Blue color is sweet.

Google Pixel 8: was $699 now $448 at Amazon This deal brings a massive $250 discount to the Google Pixel 8, a powerful phone that still keeps up with today's flagship handsets. The Pixel 8 is a compact powerhouse driven by the latest version of Android 15, with a 6.2-inch display, 50MP main camera, and Google's own Tensor G3 chipset. Our Pixel 8 review found the phone to be full of surprises, from its strong customization to its all-day battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: was $1,219.99 now $469.99 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 might just be the most powerful foldable smartphone yet. This deal offers an enhanced trade-in rebate of up to $750 (if you trade a Galaxy S24 Ultra) on both the 256GB and 512GB models. This flip phone flaunts an improved battery, a durable IP48 dust and water-resistant build, and AI features that improve photo quality, all packed into its portable, lightweight design.

Best Black Friday phone deals in the UK

Apple iPhone 16: was £799 now £779 at John Lewis John Lewis has knocked £20 off the price of all iPhone 16 models, in any colour and storage configuration. Sure, that's not a massive saving, but you're better off saving £20 here than paying full price for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, or iPhone 16 Pro Max somewhere else.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was £1,249 now £999 at Samsung UK The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the most powerful phone Samsung has ever made, and it's a strong contender for the best specs sheet on the market. Its quad-camera setup, with up to 100x digital zoom, is famous for quality and reliability, while its 6.8-inch 1440p display makes photos, videos, and games look exceptional. Internally, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy is as fast a chipset as you'll find on an Android phone. A saving of £250 is no joke for a phone that's won places in several TechRadar buying guides. Oh, and it comes with an S Pen stylus, too.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was £1,799 now £1,249 at Laptops Direct This astounding deal from Laptops Direct brings the cutting-edge Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 down to the same retail price as the Galaxy S24 Ultra – meaning you're effectively getting the folding aspect of this class-leading folding phone for no additional cost. The two phones aren't quite one-for-one specs-wise, but seeing a folding phone sold for the same price as its flagship counterpart is extremely exciting – let alone the impressive total discount of £550. And that's not to suggest the Z Fold 6 is any slouch: you'll get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, an advanced triple-camera system, and Galaxy AI out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy S24: was £799 now £599 at Laptops Direct With £200 off its original price, this deal makes the excellent Samsung Galaxy S24 more appealing than ever. As you'll see in our Samsung Galaxy S24 review this phone has nearly enough features onboard to be called an Ultra device. The FHD+ display makes photos and videos look vibrant and rich in colour, while the triple-camera system with 3x optical zoom gives you near-limitless photography capabilities. Top-of-the-line internals and seven years of promised updates mean that the Galaxy S24 is a phone that will last, too.

Google Pixel 9: was £799 now £699 at Amazon The excellent Google Pixel 9 is down to a record-low price at Amazon right now. This AI-powered phone has a beautiful 6.3-inch display that makes photos and videos look amazing, as well as 24-hour battery life that'll keep you going when browsing the web, catching up on TV, or capturing media with the built-in camera.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $899 at Amazon Both Amazon and Google have dropped the Pixel 9 Pro (aka TechRadar's Phone of the Year) to its lowest-ever price for Black Friday. We absolutely love the 9 Pro's design, durability, and amazing features, so if you need a new Android, don't hesitate to pick this one up.

Apple iPhone 16: was £829 now £779 at giffgaff Giffgaff's pre-Black Friday iPhone 16 promotion is rare in that it saves you money on the device itself, as well as on data (you'll get extra data on various plans for no extra cost). To qualify for the £50 saving, you'll just need to add a monthly plan costing £10 or more. You can also split the device cost over 36 months, so in theory, the best possible iPhone 16 deal here is £30.95/mo for 60GB of data with a £25 upfront payment.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: £44.99/mo at iD Mobile

Carphone Warehouse is currently offering a Black Friday deal on iD Mobile's 24-month iPhone 16 Pro plan. For just £44.99/mo and £39 upfront, you'll get a whopping 500GB of data, which is quintuple (5x) the usual 100GB offering. iD Mobile itself also has various discounts on monthly plans, albeit with higher upfront fees than this Carphone Warehouse deal.

Apple iPhone 15: £34.99/mo at iD Mobile

Another great iD Mobile promotion here: you can pick up the iPhone 15 for just £34.99/mo (was £36.99/mo) and £19 upfront on a 24-month plan. For that price, you'll get 10GB of data and unlimited everything else. If you want more data, similar deals are available on 100GB and Unlimited plans, albeit with higher upfront fees. iD Mobile is currently offering discounted monthly plans for the iPhone 15 Plus, too.

Apple iPhone 14: was £599 now £549 at Amazon Amazon continues to knock £50 off the price of the iPhone 14 ahead of Black Friday. This device has been as low as £539 once before, and it may drop to that level again on Black Friday proper, but £549 is still a pretty great deal on a device that cost £699 just a year ago. If stock runs low at Amazon, Argos is currently offering the same deal on a range of colors.

Apple iPhone 13: was £499 now £449 at Argos Despite its discontinuation, Argos is still stocking the 128GB iPhone 13 in black or white. £449 is an exceptional price on an iPhone that is, for all intents and purposes, the same device as the iPhone 14, and it'll continue to be supported by Apple with software updates until at least 2026 (likely 2027). The iPhone 13 is also currently still available at Amazon, albeit in more limited color and storage configurations.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: was £849 now £649 at Lenovo UK The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra was already a lot of phone for its price tag, offering a high-spec triple camera setup, 144hz display, and massive 1TB of storage for less than the price of an iPhone 16 Plus. At this discounted price from parent company Lenovo (replicated, by the way, on Mobiles.co.uk), the Edge 50 Ultra is an absolute steal, and with a specs sheet like this should be at the forefront of any prospective Android buyer's mind. It even comes with a charger in the box!