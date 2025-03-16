Amazon's first major sale of 2025 is here – shop these 40 expert-picked deals on day one of the week-long Big Smile Sale

We'd been expecting Amazon to announced its first big sale of 2025 to take place in March, but the online retail giant kept the Big Smile Sale a secret until the start of the deals bonanza. It's here now – having kicked off at 12am AEDT on Monday, March 17 and will last all week, ending at 11:59pm AEDT on Sunday, March 23.

This is your first opportunity to shop some decent offers on Amazon, better than the usual Daily Deals we see, but we're not seeing the record-low prices that we typically find during Amazon Prime Day in Australia. Despite that, we're already seeing some excellent bargains if you don't want to (or can't) wait for Amazon's biggest sale of the calendar year.

Unlike Prime Day, though, anyone can shop the Big Smile Sale – you don't necessarily need to be a Prime member. There are advantages to having a subscription as you get free and fast shipping on thousands of eligible items. If you've never tried it, you also get a 30-day free trial – so you can always sign up now to shop this sale, then cancel any time if you don't want to pay an ongoing sum.

As with all big sales, my team and I will be on hand all week long, sifting through the ton of offers on Amazon right now, choosing only the best tech offers. From Amazon's own devices to popular vacuums, headphones and more, we've got them all below.

Best Amazon Big Smile Sale 2025 deals

Amazon devices

Amazon Echo Dot 5: was AU$99 now AU$69 at Amazon Save AU$30 The Echo Dot offers surprisingly big sound and great audio quality for a small smart speaker. While we have previously seen it at half price, 30% off is not bad, and it's one of the better ways to get voice control via Alexa, making it easy to stream your favourite apps, listen to music or the news and schedule reminders. Also available in Deep Sea Blue and Glacier White colourways.

Amazon Echo Pop: was AU$79 now AU$47 at Amazon Save AU$32 Ok, to be upfront, we have seen the Echo Pop as low as AU$29, which handily beats the discount here. Still, it's the best discount since, and not a terrible deal for Amazon's simplest smart speaker, with a compact size that makes it perfect to slot into small spaces. With Alexa built in and ready to take on your commands, you’ll be listening to tunes and setting timers and alarms without having to whip out your phone.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen): was AU$99 now AU$69 at Amazon Save AU$30 This was AU$59 during Black Friday, so it's a little sad to see this lovely little smart speaker only drop to AU$69 this time around. Still, it's a great speaker with decent sound and Alexa built in. It even has motion detection and can measure temperature too, which is handy if you have a connected thermostat.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen; 2024): was AU$169 now AU$99 at Amazon Save AU$70 This is equal to the lowest price we have seen for the new Echo Show 5, and a great deal. It's Amazon's smallest smart display, giving you not just all the Alexa smarts you can get, but also adding a 5.5-inch touchscreen that allows you to glance at weather updates, check calendar entries, control connected devices and make video calls. You can even stream some video on it and follow step-by-step recipes.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2024; 3rd-gen): was AU$249 now AU$187 at Amazon Save AU$62 The Echo Show 8 has dropped to AU$179 before, but the 25% off here is only a little bit more. Available in two colours, the latest version of the Echo Show 8 smart display now offers spatial audio alongside all its Alexa smarts. The 13MP camera offers crisper video call quality but you can always close it if you value your privacy. And that 8-inch HD screen is great for streaming content. You can even make it your digital photo frame when it's not in use. One device, so many functions, including becoming a central hub for all your smart home devices.

Amazon Echo Hub: was AU$329 now AU$199 at Amazon Save AU$130 The Echo Hub dropped to AU$244 during Black Friday last year, making this a significantly better deal. Amazon's latest 8-inch smart display is a far cry from the Echo Show 8 we've come to know. It's essentially a tablet now that you can wall mount, and it gives you control of thousands of smart home devices that work over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and other connectivity standards like Zigbee, Matter and Thread. You can stream video, even security footage, start routines, add widgets and a heck of a lot more you can't with a regular Echo Show.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was AU$99 now AU$69 at Amazon Save AU$30 This recently upgraded model of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best-value streaming sticks, especially for Amazon customers who appreciate Alexa. It has been as low as AU$49 last year, but 30% off is not bad. It supports 4K ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos audio – plus cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Use it to access popular streaming subscriptions like Netflix, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus and more.

Blink Outdoor 4: was AU$149 now AU$112 at Amazon Save AU$37 New to the Australian market as of October, the Blink Outdoor 4 is an affordable home security camera from Amazon with the ability to last up to two years off of two AA batteries. It comes with an easy to use app and fairly good camera quality via a 1080p lens, and can store video when paired with a Blink Sync module. At this price, it's an attractive home camera that you can place almost anywhere around your home. While not the lowest price we have seen (it hit AU$75 during Black Friday), this 25% isn't bad.

Ring Video Doorbell Plus: was AU$249 now AU$189 at Amazon Save AU$60 There are video doorbells aplenty but this one stands apart from the crowd by allowing you to see more. It promises to show you a head-to-toe image of who's at your door, and will do so in colour even at night. It also features motion detection and two-way talk. If you get a Ring Protection subscription, you'll also get notifications on when a package coming in for delivery is within a specified zone. The 30% off here is not as good as previous 50% off deals, but still great value overall.

Ring Indoor Camera 2 (Plug-in): was AU$99 now AU$69 at Amazon Save AU$30 Already one of the more affordable indoor security cameras in Australia, 30% off makes it a solid deal – even though we have seen it for 50% before. If you don't need a complicated setup with multiple cameras, this little lens will help you keep an eye on your home while you're away, offering 1080p video footage. If you don't want it spying on anything, there's a handy cover too. You'll also get a 30-day free trial of Ring Protect, which you will need a subscription to if you want a record of previous footage.

Phones, tablets & accessories

Motorola Moto G85 (128GB, Cobalt Blue): was AU$399 now AU$297 at Amazon Save AU$102 While we haven't tested the Motorola Moto G85, the phone has received positive reviews online for its performance (both internally and for taking photos) at a low price point – and with such a big saving, it's a very attractive budget phone.

INIU B64 140W 27,000 mAh power bank: was AU$169.99 now AU$101.99 at Amazon Save AU$68 The INIU B64 is one of our favourite power banks, and this price is only AU$6 more than the lowest we have seen. The power bank has up to a massive 140W output for fast charging anything from a phone, to a laptops or portable gaming devices. The large 27,000mAh (99.9Wh) capacity is (just) flight safe, it can charge three devices at once and is backed by a long three-year warranty.

Headphones & speakers

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 4: was AU$349.95 now AU$247.70 at Amazon Save AU$102.25 The MEGABOOM 4 is thin, stylish and portable, offering a 20-hour battery life and brilliant sound quality. Its cylindrical speaker design allows it to play sound out from all directions, filling a space with music. It's hard to ignore this discount if you've been craving a high-quality on-the-go Bluetooth speaker.

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM: was AU$599 now AU$449 at Amazon Save AU$150 A gigantic Bluetooth speaker with brilliant sound quality, the HYPERBOOM is what you want if you're looking for loud and rich space-filling sound. In our Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM review, we loved the Bluetooth speaker for its sound quality and appealing design, but found it to be a fairly heavy and expensive unit.

JBL Xtreme 4: was AU$429.95 now AU$329.95 at Amazon Save AU$100 Offering bold sound that doesn't distort at high volumes, an attractive design and a brilliant 24-hour battery life, the JBL Xtreme 4 Bluetooth speaker is well worth considering if you've been looking or a powerful music player.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 (Special Edition): was AU$625 now AU$375 at Amazon Save AU$250 While higher priced than the AU$335 we saw during Black Friday, this deal is still a solid 40% off RRP. Don't underestimate the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones because of their plan looks. Brilliant detailed and crisp sound, along with excellent ANC and transparency modes and satisfying battery life, make the Momentum 4s some of the best headphones you can currently buy.

TVs & soundbars

Smartwatches

Garmin Forerunner 955 (Whitestone): was AU$999 now AU$499 at Amazon Save AU$500 This Garmin watch offers you plenty of great features if you're really into outdoor fitness. From training readiness to training load, plus HRV and sleep monitoring, you'll get all the important metrics you need. Battery life isn't too bad either.

Garmin Instinct 2 (Electric Lime): was AU$499 now AU$299 at Amazon Save AU$200 This is a smartwatch deal you can't ignore. Offering a brilliant tough design, excellent GPS tracking, useful training tools and an epic battery life, we proudly handed this watch an Editor's Choice seal of approval in our Garmin Instinct 2 review. If you're OK with the lime colour scheme and medium (45mm) size, this is one of the best Garmin smartwatch deals of the Big Smile Sale – though we saw it slightly cheaper during Black Friday 2024.

Garmin Epix Pro 2 (Sapphire Edition, 51mm): was AU$1,849 now AU$999 at Amazon Save AU$850 The headline feature here is that AMOLED display – it's absolutely stunning! But it's also the ultimate outdoor watch, with a built-in torch, practically all kinds of activity tracking (including surfing and skiing), and packed full of features with up to 31 days of battery life. It's the ultimate Garmin with the whopper of a price tag, but at 46% off, the 51mm Epix Pro 2 is much more appealing.

Laptops & PC peripherals

HP Chromebook 14 : was AU$579 now AU$309 at Amazon Save AU$270 We don't get a huge variety of Chromebooks in Australia, but this 14-inch option from HP will get you 64GB of flash storage, 4GB of RAM, a N6000 CPU, a 1920 x 1080 IPS screen and a 11 hour battery life. Which is plenty for basic web browsing and word processing. It was AU$299 during the Boxing Day sales, but this deal is the lowest price we have seen.

Asus ZenWiFi XD4S wireless mesh router (2-pack): was AU$379 now AU$169 at Amazon Save AU$210 With a huge 55% saving, this Asus mesh Wi-Fi two-pack offers a superbly frugal way to upgrade your home wireless network, and claims to be able to cover up to 300m². This is an entry-level Wi-Fi 6 set, offering AX1800 tech (for combined transfer speeds of up to 1,800Mbps) under the hood, combined with Asus’s supremely feature-packed router OS. Each of the two nodes is quite compact and nondescript in terms of looks, too, so they won’t stand out. We gave the similar Asus ZenWiFi XD4 three-pack a solid 4 out of 5 stars in our review.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3S: was AU$139.95 now AU$95 at Amazon Save AU$44.95 An understated mouse with a focus on Mac compatibility, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S is a Bluetooth and wired pointer fitted with an 8K DPI sensor. Our friends at Tom's Guide noted in their review of the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S that it was well made and nicely weighted, though it may be uncomfortable for some users. The lowest price we've ever seen the MX Anywhere 3S drop to is AU$93, so while this sale isn't quite an all-time low, it's still a very nice deal.

Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard (Mist): was AU$149 now AU$95.50 at Amazon Save AU$53.50 Logitech's POP Keys wireless keyboard is a cute winner, with its typewriter-like design and eight swappable emoji keys for quick reactions. Using two AAA batteries, this keyboard can last for up to three years, and its mechanical keypresses are pretty satisfying.

Gaming

PlayStation Store gift cards: 15% off With seven gift cards to choose from, ranging from just AU$10 all the way to AU$135, you can now add some extra funds to your PSN account to redeem against games you've been eyeing for a while. With 15% off, the AU$10 gift card is now just AU$8.50, for example, while the AU$135 one is down to AU$114.75.

GTA 5 for PS5: was AU$59.95 now AU$24.65 at Amazon Save AU$35.30 By now you probably already own GTA 5, and given it's sold over 200 million copies you're in good company. But just in case, you can grab it for PS5 for a very cheap $24.65. If you've somehow never heard of GTA 5 at all, then rest assured there are plenty of good reasons why people are still buying it today.

Smart home

Philips Hue LightStrip Plus: was AU$149.95 now AU$82.50 at Amazon Save AU$67.45 Bright, easy to use and even more easily expanded, the Philips Hue lightstrip is the go-to LED light strip for a reason. Pairing it with the Hue Bridge unlocks its true power, but they're still a clean way to add accent lighting to any surface, with a range of brightness and colour options to choose from.

Philips Hue Play (2-pack): was AU$239.95 now AU$132.50 at Amazon Save AU$107.45 The Philip Hue Play bar light will amplify your lounge room setup. And given the two-pack makes more economical sense to pick up, you place one on either side of your telly to create some stunning backlighting. While you will need a Hue Hub (sold separately) if you want to sync or screen mirror, the Play can still create quite the ambience on movie nights.

Philips Hue Play: was AU$129.95 now AU$70 at Amazon Save AU$59.95 The Philip Hue Play bar light will amplify your lounge room setup. While not the very cheapest we have seen, this discount is enough to make it worth picking up two and place one on either side of your telly to create some stunning backlighting. While you will need a Hue Hub (sold separately) if you want to sync or screen mirror, the Play can still create quite the ambience on movie nights.

