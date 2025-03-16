Live
Amazon's first major sale of 2025 is here – shop these 40 expert-picked deals on day one of the week-long Big Smile Sale
Save on smartphones, audio, appliances, smart home, vacuums and more
We'd been expecting Amazon to announced its first big sale of 2025 to take place in March, but the online retail giant kept the Big Smile Sale a secret until the start of the deals bonanza. It's here now – having kicked off at 12am AEDT on Monday, March 17 and will last all week, ending at 11:59pm AEDT on Sunday, March 23.
This is your first opportunity to shop some decent offers on Amazon, better than the usual Daily Deals we see, but we're not seeing the record-low prices that we typically find during Amazon Prime Day in Australia. Despite that, we're already seeing some excellent bargains if you don't want to (or can't) wait for Amazon's biggest sale of the calendar year.
Unlike Prime Day, though, anyone can shop the Big Smile Sale – you don't necessarily need to be a Prime member. There are advantages to having a subscription as you get free and fast shipping on thousands of eligible items. If you've never tried it, you also get a 30-day free trial – so you can always sign up now to shop this sale, then cancel any time if you don't want to pay an ongoing sum.
As with all big sales, my team and I will be on hand all week long, sifting through the ton of offers on Amazon right now, choosing only the best tech offers. From Amazon's own devices to popular vacuums, headphones and more, we've got them all below.
Best Amazon Big Smile Sale 2025 deals
Amazon devices
Save AU$30
The Echo Dot offers surprisingly big sound and great audio quality for a small smart speaker. While we have previously seen it at half price, 30% off is not bad, and it's one of the better ways to get voice control via Alexa, making it easy to stream your favourite apps, listen to music or the news and schedule reminders.
Also available in Deep Sea Blue and Glacier White colourways.
Save AU$32
Ok, to be upfront, we have seen the Echo Pop as low as AU$29, which handily beats the discount here. Still, it's the best discount since, and not a terrible deal for Amazon's simplest smart speaker, with a compact size that makes it perfect to slot into small spaces. With Alexa built in and ready to take on your commands, you’ll be listening to tunes and setting timers and alarms without having to whip out your phone.
Save AU$30
This was AU$59 during Black Friday, so it's a little sad to see this lovely little smart speaker only drop to AU$69 this time around. Still, it's a great speaker with decent sound and Alexa built in. It even has motion detection and can measure temperature too, which is handy if you have a connected thermostat.
Save AU$70
This is equal to the lowest price we have seen for the new Echo Show 5, and a great deal. It's Amazon's smallest smart display, giving you not just all the Alexa smarts you can get, but also adding a 5.5-inch touchscreen that allows you to glance at weather updates, check calendar entries, control connected devices and make video calls. You can even stream some video on it and follow step-by-step recipes.
Save AU$62
The Echo Show 8 has dropped to AU$179 before, but the 25% off here is only a little bit more. Available in two colours, the latest version of the Echo Show 8 smart display now offers spatial audio alongside all its Alexa smarts. The 13MP camera offers crisper video call quality but you can always close it if you value your privacy. And that 8-inch HD screen is great for streaming content. You can even make it your digital photo frame when it's not in use. One device, so many functions, including becoming a central hub for all your smart home devices.
Save AU$130
The Echo Hub dropped to AU$244 during Black Friday last year, making this a significantly better deal. Amazon's latest 8-inch smart display is a far cry from the Echo Show 8 we've come to know. It's essentially a tablet now that you can wall mount, and it gives you control of thousands of smart home devices that work over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and other connectivity standards like Zigbee, Matter and Thread. You can stream video, even security footage, start routines, add widgets and a heck of a lot more you can't with a regular Echo Show.
Save AU$30
This recently upgraded model of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best-value streaming sticks, especially for Amazon customers who appreciate Alexa. It has been as low as AU$49 last year, but 30% off is not bad. It supports 4K ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos audio – plus cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Use it to access popular streaming subscriptions like Netflix, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus and more.
Save AU$37
New to the Australian market as of October, the Blink Outdoor 4 is an affordable home security camera from Amazon with the ability to last up to two years off of two AA batteries. It comes with an easy to use app and fairly good camera quality via a 1080p lens, and can store video when paired with a Blink Sync module. At this price, it's an attractive home camera that you can place almost anywhere around your home. While not the lowest price we have seen (it hit AU$75 during Black Friday), this 25% isn't bad.
Save AU$60
There are video doorbells aplenty but this one stands apart from the crowd by allowing you to see more. It promises to show you a head-to-toe image of who's at your door, and will do so in colour even at night. It also features motion detection and two-way talk. If you get a Ring Protection subscription, you'll also get notifications on when a package coming in for delivery is within a specified zone. The 30% off here is not as good as previous 50% off deals, but still great value overall.
Save AU$30
Already one of the more affordable indoor security cameras in Australia, 30% off makes it a solid deal – even though we have seen it for 50% before. If you don't need a complicated setup with multiple cameras, this little lens will help you keep an eye on your home while you're away, offering 1080p video footage. If you don't want it spying on anything, there's a handy cover too. You'll also get a 30-day free trial of Ring Protect, which you will need a subscription to if you want a record of previous footage.
Phones, tablets & accessories
Save AU$102
While we haven't tested the Motorola Moto G85, the phone has received positive reviews online for its performance (both internally and for taking photos) at a low price point – and with such a big saving, it's a very attractive budget phone.
Save AU$68
The INIU B64 is one of our favourite power banks, and this price is only AU$6 more than the lowest we have seen. The power bank has up to a massive 140W output for fast charging anything from a phone, to a laptops or portable gaming devices. The large 27,000mAh (99.9Wh) capacity is (just) flight safe, it can charge three devices at once and is backed by a long three-year warranty.
Headphones & speakers
Save AU$48
Not a jaw-dropping discount for the Moto Buds Plus, but still worthy of note if you're after awesome sound quality, wireless charging and good noise cancellation.
Save AU$160.95
The Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM is one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can currently buy, and is TechRadar's favourite when it comes to an outdoor setting and mixing a great price with awesome performance. We loved it for its room-filling audio and strong design, and its app offers very useful features.
Save AU$102.25
The MEGABOOM 4 is thin, stylish and portable, offering a 20-hour battery life and brilliant sound quality. Its cylindrical speaker design allows it to play sound out from all directions, filling a space with music. It's hard to ignore this discount if you've been craving a high-quality on-the-go Bluetooth speaker.
Save AU$150
A gigantic Bluetooth speaker with brilliant sound quality, the HYPERBOOM is what you want if you're looking for loud and rich space-filling sound. In our Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM review, we loved the Bluetooth speaker for its sound quality and appealing design, but found it to be a fairly heavy and expensive unit.
Save AU$100
Offering bold sound that doesn't distort at high volumes, an attractive design and a brilliant 24-hour battery life, the JBL Xtreme 4 Bluetooth speaker is well worth considering if you've been looking or a powerful music player.
Save AU$59.53
Offering poised and revealing sound, along with excellent comfort and microphone quality, this saving is one to consider if you've been on the hunt for a quality pair of earbuds. Though noise cancellation and battery life could use some work, we awarded these earbuds as TechRadar Recommends seal of approval in our Technics EAH-AZ80 review. Note that this deal is for silver, and black is AU$399.
Save AU$250
While higher priced than the AU$335 we saw during Black Friday, this deal is still a solid 40% off RRP. Don't underestimate the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones because of their plan looks. Brilliant detailed and crisp sound, along with excellent ANC and transparency modes and satisfying battery life, make the Momentum 4s some of the best headphones you can currently buy.
Save AU$209
Sennheiser's fourth generation wireless over-ear cans are fantastic. In our five-star Sennheiser Momentum 4 review, we called these headphones "unbeatable". With active noise-cancellation, 60-hours of battery life and excellent sound quality, there are few pairs that can compete with the Momentum 4. While not the cheapest we have seen (they were AU$324 during Black Friday), this 36% off is worth considering if you want one of the best headphones in Australia.
Save AU$29
Though the MEGABOOM 4 has been available for some time now, the MEGABOOM 3 remains an attractive Bluetooth speaker, with an epic battery life and punchy sound. We awarded the MEGABOOM 3 a TechRadar Recommends seal of approval in our Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 review.
TVs & soundbars
Save AU$400
This is equal to the lowest price we have seen for the Sony A90K 42-inch TV as low as AU$1,599, and it's a total bargain. This TV is a popular pick for folks craving a larger OLED monitor, and are willing to look to TVs for a solution. To learn more, check out the Sony Bravia XR A90K OLED TV review from our pals over at Tom's Guide.
Smartwatches
Save AU$500
This Garmin watch offers you plenty of great features if you're really into outdoor fitness. From training readiness to training load, plus HRV and sleep monitoring, you'll get all the important metrics you need. Battery life isn't too bad either.
Save AU$200
This is a smartwatch deal you can't ignore. Offering a brilliant tough design, excellent GPS tracking, useful training tools and an epic battery life, we proudly handed this watch an Editor's Choice seal of approval in our Garmin Instinct 2 review. If you're OK with the lime colour scheme and medium (45mm) size, this is one of the best Garmin smartwatch deals of the Big Smile Sale – though we saw it slightly cheaper during Black Friday 2024.
Save AU$850
The headline feature here is that AMOLED display – it's absolutely stunning! But it's also the ultimate outdoor watch, with a built-in torch, practically all kinds of activity tracking (including surfing and skiing), and packed full of features with up to 31 days of battery life. It's the ultimate Garmin with the whopper of a price tag, but at 46% off, the 51mm Epix Pro 2 is much more appealing.
Laptops & PC peripherals
Save AU$270
We don't get a huge variety of Chromebooks in Australia, but this 14-inch option from HP will get you 64GB of flash storage, 4GB of RAM, a N6000 CPU, a 1920 x 1080 IPS screen and a 11 hour battery life. Which is plenty for basic web browsing and word processing. It was AU$299 during the Boxing Day sales, but this deal is the lowest price we have seen.
Save AU$46.92
Not a gigantic saving with this BlackWidow V4 deal, but still worth considering if you like Razer peripherals. This saving applies to the model with linear yellow switches, and comes with a wrist rest, and full programmable multi-key RGB.
Save AU$210
With a huge 55% saving, this Asus mesh Wi-Fi two-pack offers a superbly frugal way to upgrade your home wireless network, and claims to be able to cover up to 300m². This is an entry-level Wi-Fi 6 set, offering AX1800 tech (for combined transfer speeds of up to 1,800Mbps) under the hood, combined with Asus’s supremely feature-packed router OS. Each of the two nodes is quite compact and nondescript in terms of looks, too, so they won’t stand out. We gave the similar Asus ZenWiFi XD4 three-pack a solid 4 out of 5 stars in our review.
Save AU$44.95
An understated mouse with a focus on Mac compatibility, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S is a Bluetooth and wired pointer fitted with an 8K DPI sensor. Our friends at Tom's Guide noted in their review of the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S that it was well made and nicely weighted, though it may be uncomfortable for some users. The lowest price we've ever seen the MX Anywhere 3S drop to is AU$93, so while this sale isn't quite an all-time low, it's still a very nice deal.
Save AU$24.95
An attractive saving on Logitech's cute wireless mouse. Weighing only 82 grams and offering up to two years of battery life (via a single AAA battery), the POP mouse can connect to your computer over Bluetooth and be taken anywhere. We recommended the device in our Logitech POP mouse review, though 2.4GHz connectivity would have been nice. Also available in Heartbreaker Rose.
Save AU$53.50
Logitech's POP Keys wireless keyboard is a cute winner, with its typewriter-like design and eight swappable emoji keys for quick reactions. Using two AAA batteries, this keyboard can last for up to three years, and its mechanical keypresses are pretty satisfying.
Save AU$30
Don't care for the typewriter design of the standard POP keyboard? That's okay, because there's a cheaper version without it. This keyboard comes with a three-year battery life (off two AAA batteries) and a low profile design. We loved it in our Logitech POP ICON Keys Wireless Keyboard review, though would have liked the ability to change the typing angle.
Gaming
PlayStation Store gift cards: 15% off
With seven gift cards to choose from, ranging from just AU$10 all the way to AU$135, you can now add some extra funds to your PSN account to redeem against games you've been eyeing for a while. With 15% off, the AU$10 gift card is now just AU$8.50, for example, while the AU$135 one is down to AU$114.75.
Save AU$35.30
By now you probably already own GTA 5, and given it's sold over 200 million copies you're in good company. But just in case, you can grab it for PS5 for a very cheap $24.65. If you've somehow never heard of GTA 5 at all, then rest assured there are plenty of good reasons why people are still buying it today.
Smart home
Save AU$67.45
Bright, easy to use and even more easily expanded, the Philips Hue lightstrip is the go-to LED light strip for a reason. Pairing it with the Hue Bridge unlocks its true power, but they're still a clean way to add accent lighting to any surface, with a range of brightness and colour options to choose from.
Save AU$107.45
The Philip Hue Play bar light will amplify your lounge room setup. And given the two-pack makes more economical sense to pick up, you place one on either side of your telly to create some stunning backlighting. While you will need a Hue Hub (sold separately) if you want to sync or screen mirror, the Play can still create quite the ambience on movie nights.
Save AU$59.95
The Philip Hue Play bar light will amplify your lounge room setup. While not the very cheapest we have seen, this discount is enough to make it worth picking up two and place one on either side of your telly to create some stunning backlighting. While you will need a Hue Hub (sold separately) if you want to sync or screen mirror, the Play can still create quite the ambience on movie nights.
Vacuums
Save AU$240
Having reviewed both the Miele Triflex HX1 and HX2 Pro, we feel comfortable recommending this stick vacuum at this reduced price, even if it was under AU$500 during Black Friday. Offering versatile cleaning, a large head with solid suction and an excellent 60-minute runtime, there's not much to dislike for a cordless vac at 30% off.