\n<p id="ce725c8b-404c-4ae8-9e7c-e6f20c022f94">Amazon's Black Friday sale in Australia has been going on since November 18, but now that we're officially into the four-day Cyber Weekend, I'm sure Amazon is going to shake things up. I'm already seeing further price drops &ndash; like even lower prices on the Ninja Creami Swirl and Ninja DoubleStack XXXL air fryer, plus the two 4K Fire TV Sticks are slightly cheaper too &ndash; and I'm sure the last few days of the sale might bring more savings.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">That's not a given though; Amazon also tends to remove some of its offers (prices going back to full) while discounting other products. I'll help you keep abreast of these changes, with my team helping me checking prices a few times a day.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">There are just four days left to go before Amazon's sale ends, so get a wriggle on and finish that Christmas shopping already!</p>\n