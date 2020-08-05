Hands on: Marvel's Avengers review

While Marvel's Avengers should be a surefire winner based on the power of its license, it's let down by boring missions, repetitive combat and major reliance on gear.

WHAT IS A HANDS-ON REVIEW? Hands-on game reviews are a journalist's first impressions of a game based on spending some time with it ahead of our full review. In this case, we played 30 minutes of Marvel's Avengers at Gamescom 2019, 30 minutes at EGX 2019 and then played six hours of the beta. The important thing is we have been able to play with it ourselves, and we can give you some sense of what it's like to enjoy, even if it's only an embryonic view. For more information, see TechRadar's Reviews Guarantee.

When Crystal Dynamics announced it was delaying its Marvel's Avengers game from its original May 15 release date to September 4, we have to admit, we sighed with relief.

Having played Marvel's Avengers briefly before, and having spoken to the team working on the game, we were impressed with the ambition of the project. Playing the game the first time round, we were impressed with the care that went into crafting each Avenger and how their combat felt like we expected it to - and the future prospect of free DLC across all platforms and the ability to team up with others online suggested we may finally get to live out our superhero dreams.

But it wasn't perfect, and off-brand-feeling character designs and an unclear roadmap had us somewhat worried. But perhaps the extra four months of development time would put these fears to rest, giving the team more time to flesh out a promising concept. Unfortunately, this doesn't seem to have been the case.

The previous demos of Marvel's Avengers gave us a somewhat superficial look at the game. The Marvel's Avengers beta gave us a better look at the game's single and multiplayer offering - and we're pretty disappointed.

With great power...

(Image credit: Crystal Dynamics/Square Enix)

Care has gone into character creation

Each hero could be the star of their own game

Good use of rumble

The Marvel's Avengers beta kicks off with the A-Day mission that has been shown in gameplay trailers, and essentially acts as a tutorial in how each main Avenger works.

But first, let me set the scene. The story begins on A-Day in San Francisco, a holiday to celebrate the Avengers which, in this iteration, is made up of Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow.

The Avengers have recently harnessed a new technology that leads them to merge with S.H.I.E.L.D., the special law enforcement and counter-terrorism agency that deals with superhuman threats. Tensions are high. However, the celebration is interrupted by the villain Taskmaster and his goons, who steal the new tech and are using it to wreak havoc on San Francisco and the Avengers themselves.

We jump into the game as the team starts fending off the goons on the Golden Gate Bridge. First up: Thor. Thor is perhaps our favorite Avenger to play because the weight of Mjolnir (his hammer) just feels so right.

Each time Mjolnir lands a hit on a goon, you feel the vibration and it's satisfying as hell - smaller vibrations for normal hits and big ones for heavy attacks. This haptic precision is a small feature, but it adds so much, especially when you throw Mjolnir at enemies, pinning them to lorries and then feeling the vibration of Thor snatching the hammer from the air as it flies back. Pair that with raining down some God-like lightning and you feel, to put it simply, powerful.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

With Thor's enemies sufficiently downed and zapped like flies in a cantina, we take charge of Tony Stark (aka Iron Man). It's at this point we immediately notice how differently each hero plays - it's almost like we've loaded up a totally different game. While Thor felt more like rampaging in God of War, Iron Man is more on par with zipping around in Anthem.

But Iron Man handles better than Anthem's combat suits. His flying feels great. The sensitivity wasn't too much; we could seamlessly move up, down and side to side without flying off much further than anticipated.

From the ground, Iron Man can flawlessly hover into the air, firing rockets and shooting as he goes - sometimes even blasting enemies into flames with his laser (but let's ignore the part where superheroes somehow don't kill people).

With Tony's section complete, it's time for a spin of the Hulk (aka Bruce Banner). If you've ever wanted to relive the scene from the Avengers film wherein Hulk picks up Loki and smashes him into the ground like a rag doll - well, you're in luck. Hulk can easily pick up little goons and slam them off everything: the ground, other goons, rocks, you name it. It's as easy as you would imagine it to be for the big guy.

If that's not enough, Hulk can also pick up rocks (which annoyingly materialize out of nowhere) and chuck them at enemies, and even uses his thunderclap move to clear groups. He's also surprisingly agile, jumping across the debris of the bridge with relative ease and without ever feeling clunky or heavy.

By contrast, Black Widow is Hulk's opposite. The spindly former spy plays like a cross between Tomb Raider and BloodRayne (unsurprising considering Crystal Dynamics made most of the recent Tomb Raider games). Natasha Romanoff is fast, agile and the ultimate hand-to-hand fighter.

Black Widow's combat mechanics mainly see her in close combat: grabbing, punching and kicking. However, she also starts with a set of dual-pistols to allow for ranged attacks (a la Lara Croft).

Finally, we have Cap. Captain America encompasses the hard hitting weapon of Thor with the agility of Black Widow. Cap dodges and weaves through enemies, using his vibranium shield to block heavy attacks or simply to bash some goon heads in.

But the most satisfying move Cap starts with is the ability to throw his shield and quickly knock out every enemy in the radius: like a boomerang of hurt and justice. It's a shame the captain goes down with the ship when it turns out the whole incident was a set-up...

Not so mighty

(Image credit: Crystal Dynamics/Square Enix)

Frustrating quick-time events

Repetitive and boring combat

Skill trees allow some degree of playstyle control

Following the A-Day mission, we embark on a mission a little later in the game, which sees Bruce Banner (Hulk) and Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) in search of J.A.R.V.I.S., Tony Stark's AI computer system, who they hope will help them find Iron Man himself. But the AI is located in an AIM-occupied area, so we have to make your way through a load of enemies to get to him.

We begin the level as Hulk, who uses his epic jumping and climbing abilities to traverse the environment, and to reach more difficult locations. As we make our way to where J.A.R.V.I.S. is located, we run into arena-like areas where Hulk must take out waves of AIM enemies - and this is when cracks begin to show.

As previously mentioned, Hulk is as heavy-handed as you would imagine, smashing, grabbing and pummelling puny enemies in his path. But generally, playing as Hulk feels like a lot of button-bashing - with a few quick-time events thrown in. While the green machine has special abilities (like the aforementioned Thunder Clap), and can make use of dodge, we didn't find ourselves engaged by the combat after an extended period with the character. It lacks a bit of nuance.

Yes, it's the Hulk. But simply bashing up waves of enemies again and again quickly grew tiresome - and we encountered the same issue when we played as Kamala Khan.

Kamala's abilities are totally different than Hulk's - that's the beauty of the Avengers - and each of the characters play as you expect them to. But while Kamala plays differently in terms of her abilities, it feels like the game relies on the different playstyles of heroes as the sole means of changing up the combat.

While you can unlock other abilities to give your heroes a bit more choice, combat is still boring, amounting to heavy-handedly wiping out waves of enemies without other ways to approach any given situation.

Iron Man, at least, offers more variety, since he has the option of approaching a battle vertically.

A boring experience

(Image credit: Crystal Dynamics/Square Enix)

A reliance on gear

Boring and repetitive missions

Premise of multiplayer is good

Marvel's Avengers isn't just let down by its combat. The missions we played - in both single and multiplayer - also left us bored.

Avengers missions are access via the War Table - which is situated in the Chimera (the Avengers' home base). By accessing the War Table, you can select which type of mission you want to do: single-player Hero Missions, single-player War Zones or co-op War Zones.

While Hero missions progress the main story and are pretty cinematic, War Zones are PvE missions that see you working to complete Avenger-specific objectives in more expansive areas.

The War Table's multiplayer mode is great in theory, as is the fact that you can team up with friends in a strike team, but the missions we tried were just dull. Each seemed to have a similar design in terms of objectives, and there was little respite from the monotonous task at hand. Sure there is some side content to check out, like AIM depots to take over and strongbox strongholds to find, but typically these followed similar formatting again and again.

For example, most missions ultimately require knocking out waves of enemies in some facility or another, meanwhile you can find a hidden S.H.I.E.l.D. bunker if you feel up to it, where - once again - you clear waves of enemies.

We wish the story played a larger role in these sections, but it felt more like a side note - although, this was only the beta.

Don't get us wrong: the worlds are pretty and varied, but they feel so empty - even with side content. We wanted to explore the areas, but there was no encouragement to do so - just vast landscapes with strongboxes and some depots in them. Strongboxes are filled with gear, resources and, on occasion, collectables and cosmetics.

You can equip different gear to your heroes, which range in levels and in the buffs they provide. For example, some will increase defence against certain types of attacks. You can equip one piece of heroic, ranged, melee and defence gear, then one minor artifact and one major artifact, to a hero at any one time. You then use your resources to increase the power of this gear, granting further buffs.

Gear isn't necessarily a bad idea, since Marvel's Avengers is trying to become a game-as-a-service in the vein of Destiny, but the game relies on it too much. You're constantly getting more and more gear, until you're not really quite sure what to do with it all. While it does help to have specific gear for certain missions, it feels like much of my time is spent changing the gear I have and constantly replacing it or powering it up.

We just wanted more from Marvel's Avengers. Maybe a scattering of lore in its environments, or some smaller side quests that don't involve strongboxes.

Early verdict

(Image credit: Crystal Dynamics/Square Enix)

We're disappointed with the Marvel's Avengers beta. We found it repetitive and boring to play, especially once the novelty of playing as the different superheroes had worn off.

It's worth noting this absolutely is a game-as-a-service title. Crystal Dynamics has not shied away from that. Don't expect to play something in the vein of Marvel's Spider-Man where you have the freedom to explore at your leisure. Marvel's Avengers is pretty much linear, apart from the option of which mission you will choose from the War Table.

Despite this, Avengers looks great and the heroes feel like they should - even if they become a little boring to control after a while. We're really hoping that a clearer story in the full game will somewhat redeem what we've played. But the missions we sampled here don't fill us with hope, and even teaming up with friends doesn't quite save it.