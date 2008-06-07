Sony KDL-23B4050 review

A slightly higher price than the competition, but worth the extra expense for its clean pictures and superb audio

The Sony KDL-23B4050's idiosyncratic, stand-free design and gunmetal finish is bound to attract and repel people in equal measure, but it deserves to be judged on what's underneath that exterior.

Part of the innards comprises Sony's famous Bravia processing engine and this suite of subtle tweaks contributes admirably to a generally pleasing performance.

Clear and detailed images

The Freeview performance, for example, is generally quite strong and DVDs get a sensitive and highly watchable treatment.

Blu-rays are also more than adequate, benefiting from the 23in TV's marvellously clear and stable picture. Audio, meanwhile, is excellent, with those low-slung speakers making an impressive noise.