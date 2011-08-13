This week's hottest reviews on TechRadar

This week we've reviewed a huge variety of kit including BlackBerry's latest handset, the BlackBerry Bold 9900 - and, as you'll read, it's a cracker.

We've also taken an in-depth look at the HTC Evo 3D, Samsung ST6500 as well as the brand new 11-inch MacBook Air.

Apple's new baby replaces the low-end MacBook (well, we say low end, but it's still expensive) and features Intel's latest Core i5 processor.

Read on and click through to read our best reviews this week.

BlackBerry Bold 9900 review

It's been a long time coming, has BlackBerry's touchscreen Bold handset. While the BlackBerry Torch offered both a touchscreen and QWERTY keyboard, it wasn't perfect for keyboard aficionados; that annoying edging, the cramped keyboard… But with the launch of the BlackBerry Bold 9900, its first proper touch and type hybrid, RIM has finally cracked it. We can see this improved handset shipping by the bucketload, especially compared to the keyboard-less Torch 9860, as it ticks all the normal boxes and adds in a premium chassis to boot. That said, it's certainly not a perfect phone, with the browser in particular requiring a bit of a tweak. So read the full review to see if this phone is for you.

Samsung ST6500 review

As part of the Stylish range, the ST6500 is certainly an unusual looking camera. That's not to say it's unattractive, though, and for a digital compact camera at this price point, the ST6500 actually performs really well. The styling won't be to everyone's taste, but a lot of thought has gone into it. It provides excellent quality pictures that are rich in colour, sharp in focus and balanced in exposure. Headline features include a 16-megapixel CCD sensor and a 5x optical zoom, a decent ISO range from ISO 80 to ISO3200 at full resolution and a 3 inch touch-screen.

HTC Evo 3D review

Once a passing gimmick, 3D seems to be here to stay. HTC is heralding the move from the cinema screen to the handheld with the launch of the HTC Evo 3D, sacrificing svelte light-footedness for a dual-camera wielding chunk of a handset. HTC's first 3D phone is also its first Evo-branded handset to reach the UK's fair shores. A decent contender for the best 3D phone crown, then, but this can't quite make it to the top spot overall. The idea has potential, but it's not as good for overall smartphone use as the Samsung Galaxy S2.

Creative Sound Blaster Tactic3D Omega review

The Creative Sound Blaster Tactic 3D Omega gaming headset is platform agnostic, which means it'll work with a PC, Mac, PS3 and Xbox 360. With the PC and Mac, it acts as the system's soundcard and conducts all of the sound processing itself. However, when in console mode (there's a slide-switch on the front), the USB dongle acts as more of a conduit between the PS3 and Xbox 360's own sound systems, and the fantastic headset itself.

11-inch MacBook Air 2011 review

The mid-2011 MacBook Air refresh sees the range move to Intel's new Sandy Bridge Core i-series processors. The backlit keyboard makes a welcome return, while the Mini DisplayPort has been replaced by a Thunderbolt port.

