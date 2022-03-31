Vivo Pad and Vivo Watch tipped to launch in India soon

Audio player loading…

Smartphone maker Vivo is preparing for the launch of its first-ever foldable phone and tablet in China, however, it has been reported that the Vivo Pad along with Vivo Watch is heading for an India launch as well.

According to a report by PriceBaba that cites a known tipster, both the gadgets are being tested in India and might be launched in the country around June or July.

Interestingly, Vivo is also set to introduce the Vivo X80 lineup in India around the same time. The report hints at the possibility of all three devices being introduced in India at the same time.

The Vivo X80 lineup was initially rumoured to launch in India in early 2022, however, the plans seem to have been changed. Now the phones might be introduced right after the end of the ongoing IPL 2022.

To recall, Vivo had recently decided to step down as the lead sponsor of IPL – hence the brand might be waiting for the marquee event to get over first.

That being said, while we have a handful of information about the Vivo X80 series and the Vivo Pad, we are not sure about which variant of the Vivo Watch is being discussed here. As of now, Vivo has a couple of smartwatches in its product line-up in China - Vivo Watch and Vivo Watch 2.

Since there is absolutely no official information here, we can’t confirm which watch Vivo plans to bring to India. The Vivo Watch that is already selling in China comes with a 1.39-inches circular display, 478 mAh battery, 2GB of RAM, and sensors like a heart rate tracker and a SpO2 tracker. The Vivo Watch 2 shares similar features but has a slightly bigger display and a slightly bigger battery as well.

Testing doesn’t guarantee a launch, though

While testing the products in different markets ahead of the launch is a common approach by all brands. This testing is done to check the compatibility of the product and its features for a certain market.

Based on this decision the brand takes a call on tweaking the features, decides on memory and storage variants, pricing and other important stuff.

Though a product being tested in a country doesn’t essentially mean that it will end up being launched in the market. We’ve witnessed several Vivo products, including the Nex 2 that came with dual-displays, being tested in India, however, the phone was never introduced by Vivo.

Aside, both the products that are being reported here seem to be a part of Vivo’s larger plan to expand its ecosystem. We’ve seen that the company has gradually started introducing its premium devices in India and hence it won’t be a surprise if either of these or both the products end up being launched in the country. We’ll wait though.