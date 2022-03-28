Vivo X Fold confirmed to launch on April 11

Audio player loading…

After a long wait, Vivo has officially confirmed the launch date of its first foldable smartphone. The Vivo X Fold will be initially launched in the Chinese market. Speculations are that Vivo will also roll out the Vivo Pad alongside its foldable smartphone.

The brand has also released a new teaser video of the same on Weibo. The video has also confirmed that the Vivo X Fold will hit the Chinese market on April 11, 2022. Previous rumours have also suggested that we can see Vivo X Note rolling out alongside the other two devices.

What to expect?

According to the leaks, Vivo X Fold may sport a 6.53-inch FHD+ OLED display along with a punch-hole cutout. The smartphone could get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It is being said that the smartphone may draw power from a 4600mAh battery. Moreover, the device will support both 50W wireless charging and 80W wired fast charging.

The Vivo X Fold may get two storage variants including 12GB RAM with 128GB onboard storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. Another leak suggested that the smartphone will ship in three colours - Blue, Orange, and Crimson.

As for the Vivo Pad, it might get an 11-inch display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display of the device will also get a 2.5K resolution and Dolby Vision support. The tablet may run on the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with Adreno 650 GPU.

The tablet will sport a dual rear camera setup. It will have a flat edge design along with a quad stereo speaker. The tablet will most probably have an 8040mAh battery that will support 44W fast charging.

Vivo's sibling OnePlus is also going to introduce a pad pretty soon and the details of the device have already been tipped online. Rumours suggest that the OnePlus Pad will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

There is no information available regarding the Vivo X Note as of now. Expectations are that the details regarding the devices will be revealed as soon as the launch approaches.

