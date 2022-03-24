Vivo X80 series may launch alongside Vivo X Fold, iQoo Neo 6 soon

Audio player loading…

Vivo recently launched a few new handsets in India, including the Vivo T1 5G and Vivo V23 series. Now, the latest rumours suggest that the smartphone brand might be working on launching the Vivo X80 series in China. The series may include two smartphones - Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro.

In a report published by MySmartPrice, a few key specifications of the Vivo X80 Pro have surfaced online. The smartphone is rumoured to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Apart from that, we can also see a 50W wireless charging support.

On the other hand, leaks regarding Vivo X Fold, a foldable smartphone by the brand, have been doing the rounds of the internet for a long time. According to the reports, the smartphone may flaunt an 8-inch foldable display along with QHD+ resolution.

Previous rumours mentioned that the smartphone could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. However, we can also expect a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus processor.

In addition, the specifications of iQoo Neo 6 have also been leaked online. We can expect the device to make its debut in the first half of 2022.

Vivo X80 series, X Fold, iQoo Neo 6 specifications

As per the TENAA listing of the Vivo X80 series, both the devices will feature a 6.78-inch display with a high refresh rate, most probably 120Hz. The base variant of the smartphone will have FHD+ resolution, and the Pro variant will get QHD+ resolution.

There will not be that much difference in the battery capacity of the two as the base model with 4500mAh battery and the Pro variant with 4700mAh battery. The devices will support 80W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging.

As for the foldable one by Vivo, the X Fold will come with a 6.53-inch FHD+ OLED display. The device will measure somewhere around 162.01x144.87x6.28mm. The foldable display of the smartphone may have a punch-hole cutout at the top middle. Moreover, we can also see a 120Hz refresh rate for a smoother experience.

When it comes to iQoo Neo 6, the smartphone may come equipped with a 6.62-inch FHD+ OLED display. The device could draw power from a 4700mAh battery with fast charging support of 80W. It will run on the Android 12 operating system with the Origin OS Ocean on the top. However, the smartphone's global variant could have a different OS.

