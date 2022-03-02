Vivo X Fold may get an 8-inch inward display with 120Hz refresh rate, QHD+ resolution

Audio player loading…

Vivo is reportedly working on a foldable smartphone that is being dubbed as Vivo X Fold. Rumours suggest that the brand could roll out the smartphone in China in the second half of 2022. Previous rumours indicated that the device was going to make a debut as Vivo NEX 5.

As of now, a few key specifications of the device have surfaced online. In a report by GizmoChina, it has been mentioned that tipster Digital Chat Station tipped the features and specifications of the device. Considering that it is going to be a foldable device, it will be in direct competition with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Moto Razr, etc.

Vivo X Fold rumoured specifications

Vivo X Fold is expected to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display paired with a 120Hz refresh rate for a smoother experience. The outer display of the device will also have an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could get an inward folding display.

The inward display will be 8-inch and will have QHD+ resolution. The hole-punch cut out for the placement of the front camera will be situated at the right corner side of the inwards display.

The smartphone is supposed to get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, and it will be based on the latest Android 12 operating system. When it comes to the camera, the smartphone might flaunt a 50MP primary shooter, 48MP ultra-wide angle shooter, 12MP telephoto shooter and an 8MP shooter with 5x zoom.

Speculations are that the device will have a dual front camera setup. The smartphone may draw power from a 4600mAh battery that will support 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Until now, there is no leak suggesting what we can expect in terms of storage, RAM variants, and the front camera configuration. It seems like the readers have to wait for a while to know more about Vivo's first foldable offering.

