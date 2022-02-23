Vivo’s foldable phone tipped to come with extremely fast charging support

Audio player loading…

Looking at the success of Samsung’s foldable phones, multiple Chinese smartphone makers have already debuted their phones with foldable-screen - but in China only as of now. The fact that even Vivo has got a foldable phone in the works is no secret.

After Oppo introduced its foldable phone named Oppo Find N, it is about time that its sister brand Vivo does the same too. A new report from Gizmochina hints that Vivo’s foldable phone might be called Vivo Nex Fold.

The report citing a tipster from Chinese social media platform Weibo says that the upcoming large, screened phone from Vivo might come with a 4,600 mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. While the battery pack may not be something to write home about especially when it is supposed to power two displays – one external and the other a large foldable one, however, it’s the fast-charging tech that is newsworthy.

The 80W charging is normally reserved for flagship phones for the companies under BBK Electronics’ umbrella. These flagships are primarily the OnePlus 10 Pro and Oppo’s Find X5 lineup. Hence, a Vivo phone getting this premium treatment is a pleasant surprise.

Even the Oppo Find N came with a 33W fast charging and if Vivo’s foldable phone ships with 80W fast charging then it could be the fastest charging foldable phone in the world. That said, the Nex lineup under Vivo is known for bleeding-edge technology.

The first-ever in-display fingerprint scanner, a pop-up camera, a portless phone were all part of Vivo’s Nex lineup. In fact, the lineup also had a dual-screened phone which fell just short of launching in India.

Vivo Nex Foldable phone – What we already know

We’ve come across numerous leaks and rumours around the foldable phone from Vivo in the past. Some reports suggest that the Chinese smartphone maker might have two-different foldable phones in the works. Going by this theory – the Nex Fold could be the premium foldable device while the other one could be slightly affordable and aimed at mass-market adoption.

One of these phones is expected to come with an 8-inch inner foldable display and a 6.5-inch external display. The phone is supposed to come with an impressive hinge mechanism that will reduce the chances of the display getting creased up. However, looking at what Oppo was able to achieve with the Find N, this could be indeed true.

Additionally, GizmoChina says that the Nex Fold could house a 5x periscope lens – which again is a flagship feature and if we go by Vivo’s implementation on the recent Vivo X60 Pro Plus and the X70 Pro Plus, this camera setup could be among the best in the industry.

