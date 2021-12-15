Oppo Find N with 7.1 foldable display goes official in China

Audio player loading…

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has announced the launch of its first foldable phone – the Oppo Find N. This Galaxy Z Fold 3 competitor comes with a large 7.1-inch inward foldable display and a large external display.

Explaining the reason for the delay in introducing a foldable phone, the company says that it developed six generations of hinges and took four years in all to come up with a water drop shaped hinge to eliminate crease on the foldable display. It also says that this research has also helped the company to ensure that the gap between the two halves of the display is reduced.

The foldable display of the phone is made of ultra-thin glass with a stainless steel base at the bottom to offer the required rigidity. As a result, the phone can withstand over 200,000 fold unfolds or 5 years of the creaseless smartphone experience, the company claims.

Bragging about the efforts put in by the engineers, Pete Lau Oppo’s Chief Product Officer and the founder of OnePlus, said that the phone is the best foldable phone available in the market.

While he repeatedly mocked the implementation of the foldable display by Samsung, it is reported that the Ultra-thin-glass that Oppo is using on the Find N has been supplied by, well, Samsung Display.

This is a 7.1-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the secondary panel is a 5.45-inch OLED panel – which is presumably developed by the Chinese display maker BOE.

The Find N has a triple camera setup at the back while a selfie camera housed in a hole punch cut out on the inner display which is planed on the left corner. The secondary display also has a selfie camera housed under a hole-punch cutout.

Oppo Find N specifications, price and availability

The Oppo Find N coms in three colours – Black, White and Purple colour – the third one being a gradient shade that can be seen on most flagship Oppo phones. The phone is powered y a Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

The phone has a triple camera setup with a 32MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle and a 13-mp telephoto snapper. The phone comes with a 4500 mAh battery pack with 33W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging as well.

In a bid to make foldable phones a mass-market product, Oppo has priced the Find N aggressively. Its base variant with 8GB and 256GB has been priced at CNY 7699 or USD 1209 or Rs. 92,000. While the top-end variant with 12GB/512GB is priced at CNY 8999 Rs. 107,000 or USD 1414. The phone will be available to pre-book starting today in China and will start retailing from December 23rd onwards. There is no clarity around the International availability yet.

