Oppo's next foldable phone could be a Galaxy Z Flip 3 rival

Smartphone maker Oppo is rumoured to be working on the launch of another foldable smartphone. Though this time, the BBK-backed company is looking to introduce a clamshell flip phone similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The phone is said to be a big step at making foldable phones go mainstream as Oppo might price it aggressively. 91Mobiles reports that this phone is expected to launch in Q3 (September) this year and may come under the Find series from Oppo.

The Find series from the company is the flagship lineup offering the best of Oppo. This is why the company chose to launch its first foldable phone under the same series and was called Oppo Find N.

During the launch of Find N, the company took digs at Samsung – the only company that is selling multiple foldable phones across the globe right now. Even though the OLED panel used in Find N is supplied by Samsung Display, Oppo termed its implementation far more superior and stated that its foldable doesn’t attract crease.

Even with the upcoming clamshell foldable phone, the company may be looking to undercut Galaxy Z Flip 3’s pricing. Though we’re not sure if the phone will be made available in the international markets since the Find N was limited to China only.

That said, the report also hints that Oppo is already working on a successor of Find N, but it doesn’t talk about its tentative launch date or key features. Hopefully, these phones are destined to be launched in other countries.

Apart from Oppo, even Google seems to be going ahead with its foldable phone. Though it was reported that Google had shelved the idea of making a foldable phone – however, recent reports reveal that the phone is indeed in the works and might be called Pixel Notepad. A recent report reveals that this could be a relatively cheaper phone compared to the competition and if that is the case, it will only help in faster adoption of these large-screened phones.

