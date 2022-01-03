Oppo Find X5 details surface online - specifications, pricing and more

Audio player loading…

Recently, rumors regarding the Oppo Find X4 suggested that the brand is working on three new devices in the series. Then came another leak suggesting that one of the devices Oppo is working on could be Oppo Find X5. Now, a tipster who goes by the name Arsenal on Weibo has confirmed that this is so.

In addition, key specifications and the pricing details of the device have also been tipped in the post. Another speculation is that the Oppo Find X4 series will be launched under the Oppo Find X5 moniker due to the connection of number 4 with bad luck as per Chinese traditions. The series might get three variants - Oppo Find X5, Oppo Find X5 Pro, and Oppo Find X5 Pro Plus.

Oppo Find X5 rumored pricing

The 8GB RAM variant of Oppo Find X5 with 256GB internal storage may be priced around CNY 4,499 that converts to Rs 52,600. The 12GB RAM variant of the device with 256GB internal storage could be priced around CNY 4,999 that roughly converts to Rs 58,400.

Oppo Find X5 rumored specifications

Oppo Find X5 may pack a 6.78-inch E4 AMOLED display with 10bit color depth and LTPO technology. The smartphone might also get a 120Hz refresh rate for a smoother experience. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset processor and will include 12GB LPDDR5 RAM along with 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

When it comes to optics, rumors suggested that the Oppo Find X5 vanilla variant could rock a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter, 50MP ultra wide-angle snapper, and a 13MP Samsung telephoto snapper. At the front, the device can include a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone may draw power from a 5000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging support. Other features include dual speakers, a fingerprint sensor, and support for NFC.