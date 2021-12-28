There are three Oppo Find X4 handsets in the works - but they'd be called Find X5

Audio player loading…

The Oppo Find X4 series is expected to launch in early 2022 and features in this list of flagship handsets that our team is eagerly looking forward to. A spate of leaks and rumors has provided us with a good idea of what the device brings over and above the Oppo Find X3.

We already know that Oppo is planning two devices, one with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset to launch in the first quarter of 2022 and another from MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. Now, a leaker quoted by GSMArena claims that a third Oppo one could be available as part of the same series. And would be launched as the Oppo Find X5.

No, the Chinese smartphone maker isn't removing the Find X4 from its portfolio. It is just that they're concerned about local superstitions where the number '4' is linked to bad luck. Think about it. How many Chinese manufacturers have used the number on their handsets in the past? And Oppo is just holding on to the tradition. So, when the time comes, it would launch the Oppo Find X4 range under a new name.

Coming to the third device, published reports quote that leaker Digital Chat Station who confirms a third handset in the series which would come with a different chipset, details of which aren't yet known. Seems curious though. Why would Oppo launch a third device when two of them in the series carry flagship chipsets? Could it be that they are looking at a cheaper version with an older Snapdragon or Dimensity SoC?

Given that the Oppo Find X line is truly representative of a premium handset, we are clubbing the series alongside the Xiaomi 12 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 as well as the OnePlus devices set to launch in 2022. Into this equation, why would Oppo bring a third device with a hitherto unknown chipset?

The last time round, Oppo did come out with the Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite. These were classified as a true premium, mid-range and budget device, each packing top specs for their price. There is now reason to believe that Oppo may follow the same logic with the three devices.

In addition to these developments, we also know that Oppo is working on another Oppo Find N model that could have a horizontal hinge and therefore compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Huawei P50 Pocket in China.

