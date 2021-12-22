Oppo could be working on a discreet fitness tracker

Audio player loading…

When it comes to fitness trackers, we have quite a few of them right from the cheapest ones to the most advanced ones like the Apple Watch and more. However, there is a certain set of people who prefer to have a fitness tracker that can track their activities and workouts but is non-intrusive.

These people are okay to compromise on features and a display in favour of a discreet fitness tracking device that can help track your fitness activities and show the data on the paired smartphone. One such product is Oura Ring – which is slowly building a fan base across the globe. However, this European company might soon get competition from China.

Smartphone maker Oppo is reportedly working on a smart ring of its own. The company filed a patent for one such smart wearable ring in March and it has just been approved. The listing hints that the ring could be just an accessory to the Oppo Air Glass and might not be an electronic gadget after all.

While we would've loved some more information from the patent document, however, what we see here isn't helpful in understanding the features of the upcoming gadget. Though, we're sure that Oppo might have thought about various implementations of this new gadget.

Endless possibilites

Additionally, since it’s a patent there is still that persistent doubt over the future of the product, however, given how Oppo and its subsidiaries including OnePlus and Realme operate, we won’t be surprised if one of these brands end up launching it as a stand-alone fitness tracker.

Of late, the Chinese smartphone makers especially the ones under the umbrella of BBK Electronics have looked to expand their horizons by experimenting with varied products. This includes the first-ever tablet, TVs, Vacuum cleaners, and more. In fact, all these brands including Oppo, Vivo, Realme and OnePlus have applied for regulatory approvals to sell electric vehicles in India.

When it comes to innovation and marketing their products, there is little doubt in the capabilities of these brands. Who knows that this ring me double up as the key to your electric scooter or it may even let you control your scooter with your hand gestures. Let's wait to hear more.

