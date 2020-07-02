OnePlus launches a series of affordable smart TVs in India

OnePlus has a series of high profile announcements in tow for July. Today, we got the first of those with the launch of the OnePlus TV U1 and Y series.

OnePlus entered the smart TV segment of India last September with the Q1 series. While it was a premium product, it managed to capture 13% of the market of TVs 55-inches and bigger. It is also looking to manufacture smart TVs in India going forward. The OnePlus TV U1 and Y series hope to bring that goodness to a more affordable price segment.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The new series of affordable TVs consists of three sizes — 55-inches, 43-inches and 32-inches, the latter being more popular in India. Along with the panel size, the resolution also changes, but most of the features are available on all the models. As always, the software is a big part of the OnePlus experience.

It runs on the latest version of Android TV 9.0 OS with a layer of additional features and customizations on top. It brings support for all the major OTT platforms as well as access to the Play Store to download additional apps and Google Assistant. It brings native file managers, picture galleries, content calendars, etc. It innovates with the remote control where any smartphone can act as the remote with the OnePlus Connect app (available on iOS, too). This brings easier browsing through the interface, easier typing in search bars, taking screenshots and more. Up to five smartphones can be connected.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Common features include more than 100% of the Rec. 709 coverage and 93% of the DCI-P3 colour space. They are also capable of HDR10, HDR10+, HLG as well as Dolby Vision (only on the top variant), covering the entire spectrum of high dynamic range certifications. On the audio front, the new OnePlus TVs also support Dolby Audio for surround sound.

The OnePlus TV 55U1 sports two full-range speakers along with two tweeters for an effective output of 30W. The OnePlus TV Y series has two 10W speakers. Other design elements include a near bezel-less facia with a screen-to-body ratio of 95%. The Gamma Engine also makes the cut, bringing features such as noise reduction, dynamic contrast, super-resolution, MEMC, anti-aliasing, distortion reduction and colour space mapping.

Pricing in India

TV Price OnePlus TV55U1 Rs 49,999 OnePlus TV43Y1 Rs 22,999 OnePlus TV32Y1 Rs 12,999