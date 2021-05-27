Best smartwatches under Rs 3,000 in India for 2021

Smartwatches under Rs 3,000 are something that most people would like to start their smartwatch journey within India. We have compiled the top five smartwatches that are available in India right now with a price tag of under Rs 3,000.

Before we head on to the list, here are some important things you should know before making a purchase. Firstly, these are very basic smartwatches and don't offer many smart or productive features - these are just an extension of a good fitness tracker, but with a slightly bigger screen and a few more additional features.

Furthermore, these smartwatches are mainly capable of being your fitness companion as they do come with features such as heart rate monitoring and multiple sports mode tracking. Notifications mirroring from the phone to your wrist is also possible on all the smartwatches mentioned in the list. However, you won’t be able to respond to any messages.

Features like a SpO2 monitor, built-in GPS and BP monitoring can be considered as a bonus at this price point. In the current list of best smartwatches under Rs 3,000, we have one from Amazfit, two smartwatches from Noise and one each from BoAt and Fire Boltt. If you can spend a bit more, you can take a look at our under Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 buying guide.

Amazfit Bip S Lite Specifications Display: 1.28" Transflective Shape: Rectangle Strap: 20mm Battery: Up to 30 days SpO2: No GPS: No Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Reasons to buy + Battery life + Feature-rich app support + Excellent outdoor visibility Reasons to avoid - Screen resolution could have been better - Notification management

The Amazfit Bip S Lite is a stripped-down version of the Bip S, without built-in GPS and a couple more features. But, at its core, this is still a solid fitness tracker that comes with a bunch of smart features, making it our top recommendation on the list.

The Bip S Lite is 5 ATM water-resistant. Weighing at 30 grams, the watch is extremely light and comes with a 1.28-inches Transflective TFT display offering a coloured always-on display feature. The wearable is rated to last up to 30 days on a single charge.

The watch comes equipped with eight different sports modes including - treadmill, outdoor running, walking, indoor cycling, outdoor cycling, yoga, elliptical trainer and freestyle. Other features include Bluetooth music control, weather forecast, and a Heart Rate sensor. To offer a personalized touch the watch offers up to 150 watch faces with 2 custom widgets.

NoiseFit Endure Specifications Display: 1.28" LCD Shape: Circular Strap: 20mm Battery: Up to 20 days SpO2: Yes GPS: No Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Reasons to buy + Battery life + SpO2 sensor Reasons to avoid - No timer function on the watch - Weak magnets on the harging dock

One of India’s most popular wearable makers, Noise has launched a number of smartwatches over the past few years. Among its collection of smartwatches, the NoiseFit Endure is the one that offers the most value for money in the sub Rs 3,000 segment. To start off with, the NoiseFit Endure comes with hardened stainless steel bezels and an IP68 rating for water resistance. The classic looking smartwatch boasts a 1.28-inch LCD colour display with over 100 watch face collections.

This is also one of the few watches in the segment to feature the SpO2 sensor to measure your blood-oxygen level. Further, the smartwatch comes with nine sports modes and it is expected to last 20 days on a single charge. It can record sleep patterns and maintain a record of 24-hour heart rate. Other features include IP68 rating, music and camera control, smart notifications, and companion app.

BoAt Xplorer Specifications Display: 1.3" Shape: Square Strap: 20mm Battery: Up to 7 days SpO2: No GPS: Yes Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 Reasons to buy + Built-in GPS Reasons to avoid - No Sp02 sensor

The cheapest one in India to come with a built-in GPS, the BoAt Xplorer is the brand’s newest offering in India. The wearable can track activities such as running, walking independently of your phone. The BoAt Xplorer comes with a 1.3-inch full-colour touchscreen 2.5D curved display with 240 x 240 pixels.

The watch can track indoor walk, run, cycling, elliptical machine, rower, swimming, yoga, hiking with automatic sports recognition for walking and running. In terms of health-related features, the BoAt Xplorer comes with wellness mode, sleep and heart rate monitor. In addition, it can also keep track of the menstruation cycle, guided meditation breathing. Notably, the watch misses out on the SpO2 monitor.

The smart features of the BoAt Xplorer include smart notifications mirroring from apps like SMS, email, social media app alerts, cloud-based watch faces music control, call alert, weather forecast, and Find my Phone. On a single charge, the watch is rated to last up to 7 days.

Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Specifications Display: 1.3", LCD Shape: Square Strap: 20mm Battery: Up to 10 days SpO2: No GPS: No Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Reasons to buy + Looks attractive + Lightweight design Reasons to avoid - Not the best UI - No SpO2

Another entry from Noise, the Noise ColorFit Pro 2 is the most affordable one on the list. It comes with a square design with a 1.3-inch colour display. The watch can send push notifications from your phone to watch and it can also control media playback on your phone. As for the protection, the wearable is IP68 rated for protection against water and dust.

As for the fitness features, the NoiseFit ColorFit Pro 2 supports nine sports modes including walk, run, hike, bike, treadmill, work-out, climb, spin, and yoga. It also comes with a heart rate monitor and sleep tracker. The watch is rated to last up to 10 days on a single charge.

Fire Boltt SpO2 Specifications Display: 1.4" Shape: Square Strap: 20mm Battery: Up to 8 days SpO2: Yes GPS: No Connectivity: Bluetooth Reasons to buy + Good fitness features + SpO2 monitor Reasons to avoid - BP readings are not reliable - Battery life

A new player in the wearable space, Fire Boltt has already launched a few smartwatches in India which are all priced under Rs 5,000. The Fire Boltt SpO2 is the affordable one in the line. Surprisingly enough, this wearable also comes with a Blood Pressure tracking feature which is hard to find on even some premium smartwatches.

The Watch very much resembles the Amazfit GTR series. You are looking at a 1.4-inch colour touch screen display. It can provide up to eight days of battery life on a single go. It supports seven sports modes such as running, cycling, skipping, badminton, football, basketball and walking. Other features include smart notifications, Bluetooth 5.0, and guided breathing exercise. However, the battery is not good here as it can last only two to three days as opposed to 8 days which the company claims.

