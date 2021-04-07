Vivo Nex 5 could be a first step towards democratizing under-display camera

Vivo unlike many other Chinese brands rarely gets involved in over-the-top marketing. It, however, is credited with introducing and democratizing various features including the in-display fingerprint sensor and a pop-up selfie camera.

Both these features were first showcased on a Vivo Apex – concept phone that was never launched publicly. The company's later Nex lineup borrowed the innovative features from the Apex lineup. These features would gradually make their way to mid-segment and even to affordable devices.

Now the reason why we chose to give this background about Vivo’s Nex lineup is that we’ve got the first set of information about Vivo’s Nex 5 smartphone. And if reports are to be believed, the Nex 5 could be released in the second half of this year.

(Image credit: Vivo)

Vivo Nex 5: What we know till now

This is way too early for us to have exact details of the upcoming device, however, various tipsters have given hints at the features that could be present on the upcoming Nex 5 smartphone.

A tipster that goes by the name Electrical Kurologist has suggested that the Nex 5 could have only a massive block of display at the front. He hints at the presence of a 6.78-inch display that could be curved at all four sides and, in line with the modern trends, it could also support a 120 Hz refresh rate.

In terms of optics, the Nex 5 could come with Samsung's GN2 1/1.12-inch 50-megapixel sensor coupled with gimbal stabilizing tech already seen on some Vivo devices. Another 50-megapixel sensor for ultra-wide shots will reportedly complete the camera setup at the back.

On the front, the Nex 5 is expected to rock a 32-megapixel sensor that, unlike most modern devices, will be housed under the display. Now, this is not the first time we’d see an implementation of an under-display selfie camera and the results have been far from impressive. However, the fact that Vivo is bringing this tech to the mainstream, suggests that the company may have managed to improve the performance to more than manageable levels.

There could be a couple of variants of the Nex 5 and the base variant may only come with a punch-hole selfie camera. Though both the variants are expected to come with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

In other details, the phone is expected to have a 4,500mAh battery with 66W wired and 40W wireless charging support. While another tipster Bald Panda has stated that the Nex 5 could have a 120W wired fast charging and 60W wireless fast charging. We aren’t sure about the exact charging tech the phone could sport, however, in both cases the charging speeds on the phone are going to be impressive.

With that being said, since the launch is expected to happen later in the year, we will have to wait for some more time to get confirmation around the above-mentioned specifications and features.

Get up close with consumer tech news that you can use, latest reviews and buying guides. Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!