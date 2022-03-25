OnePlus Pad specifications revealed ahead of the launch - Here's what we know

Audio player loading…

While many OnePlus fans are awaiting the launch of the next flagship smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer, excitement is at a peak for the company’s first tablet which is also expected to be revealed soon.

A tweet by leaker Shadow Leak hints that the OnePlus Pad could sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865, a 12.4-inch FullHD+ OLED display and may also come with a massive 10,090 mAh battery supporting the company’s Warp Charge 45W fast charger technology.

The OnePlus Pad might also sport dual-cameras at the back with 13-megapixel primary and 5-megapixel sensors which may be a wide-angle camera. On the front, the tablet may come to feature an 8-megapixel camera, but it is unclear if these would also be wide-angle lenses for better video calls and meetings.

Other specifications may include a 10,090 mAh battery with support for 45W Warp charging, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button similar to the latest iPads and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In terms of connectivity, we could see a Bluetooth 5.1 and a 5G variant too.

A premium larrge screened Andoid tablet in the making

Although there are no leaks yet revealing the design of the OnePlus Pad, reports hint that the device has already entered production.

The presence of the Snapdragon 865 SoC will ensure that the tablet comes with 5G connectivity. Though, this is a slightly old chipset that was introduced in 2020.

The Oppo Pad came with a comparatively more powerful processor and initial reports had hinted that the OnePlus slate might be a rebranded version of Oppo's tablet.

However, among the highlights are the massive battery pack which should ideally last for more than a day, a fast-charging solution, and a large screen.

At 12.1-inch the display is large enough to be able to help people work on the go, attend classes remotely or enjoy games and multimedia content.

OnePlus Pad pricing (expected)

According to the leak, the one plus Pad might be priced at CNY 2999 which translates to Rs. 36,000 or USD 471 approximately.

In terms of Android tablets, barring Samsung there are hardly any options available in the market. This is precisely what OnePlus seems to the targeting. The closest device to compete with is Samsung’s S7 FE Tab and Apple’s iPad Air.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with an even older 5G SoC - Snapdragon 750G and is priced at Rs. 39,999 in the Indian market. This is why we feel that OnePlus would be looking to price the tablet aggressively in the Indian market at least.