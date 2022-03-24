OnePlus Pad enters mass production; Launch imminent

Audio player loading…

If you were thinking that OnePlus is busy preparing a lot of products including a bunch of phones, new earbuds and an affordable smartwatch, then you need to add the OnePlus Pad to the list too.

The Oppo off-shoot has been working on a tablet for some time now and as per the latest reports, the Oppo Pad is getting ready for a launch too.

According to a report by 91Mobiles citing a tipster, Mukul Sharma states that the OnePlus Pad is heading for a launch soon. The report reveals that the upcoming tablet has already entered mass production in several regions across Europe and Asia.

If this report is to be believed, we can expect that the OnePlus Pad might be announced in the next couple of months. Previously reports have also hinted at the H1 release of this tablet.

The tablet has already been spotted at various certification platforms and it was first spotted when the product moniker was registered in various countries including India.

Since then, the details about this tablet have been spotted intermittently, hence we have very little information about the slate. There were reports that the tablet might come with Android 12L out of the box - which is not a surprise as this new operating system is designed specifically for large-screened devices like tables and foldable phones.

Now that the slate is inching towards the launch, we can trust leaks to reveal key details around its design and key specifications.

Likely to be an Oppo Pad rebrand

OnePlus isn’t the first brand under the BBK group to introduce a tablet. Its sister brand, Realme introduced the first tablet a year back followed by Oppo which introduced the Oppo Pad recently.

Going by the past association between OnePlus and Oppo devices, it won’t be a surprise that the OnePlus Tab comes out to be an Oppo Pad but with minor tweaks and customizations.

The Oppo Pad is a very capable device that comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood, an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate coupled with an 8,360 mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

These are flagship-grade specifications and could help OnePlus target the customers who are looking at either an iPad or a premium Samsung tablet for their media consumption.