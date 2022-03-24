OnePlus could launch around six new smartphones this year in India

Audio player loading…

There is an air of expectation for the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India. The launch of the device has been officially teased by OnePlus already. However, it seems like OnePlus has a few more launches up its sleeves for the Indian customers this year.

In a recent development, popular tipster Yogesh Brar has tipped that the Chinese smartphone brand is planning to launch six new devices in India. The smartphone launching spree will kick off with the debut of OnePlus 10 Pro in India.

It will be followed by the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite in April, then OnePlus Nord 2T in early May. Moving forward, we can expect the OnePlus 10R by the end of May and the OnePlus 10 Ultra or maybe the OnePlus 10 Pro Plus in July. We can also see the OnePlus Nord 3 making its way to the Indian market in July.

What can we expect?

(Image credit: Future)

Starting off with the OnePlus 10 Pro, the smartphone has already been launched in China with high-end specifications. However, one thing which we are sure of is that it will be different from the Chinese variant in terms of operating system.

Yes, where the Chinese variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro runs on Color OS, OnePlus has already confirmed that the global variant will continue with the Oxygen OS. The smartphone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for a fast-paced performance.

Apart from that, a couple of months ago, rumours suggested that a budget OnePlus smartphone is in the works. Further, it was tipped that the smartphone is going to be the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.

In addition, latest rumours have it that the smartphone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. This will put the smartphone in direct competition with other devices like Poco X4 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 5G, and more.

Talking about the OnePlus 10R, the smartphone has already entered the private testing stage in India. Reports suggested that the device could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor and a 32MP selfie shooter.

Other features of the smartphone may be a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a quad rear camera setup with 64MP primary snapper.

On the other hand, OnePlus Nord 2T could be seen carrying a triple rear camera setup with 50MP primary snapper. The device will be based on the Android 12 operating system with OxygenOS 12 on top.

The information related to the upcoming smartphone by OnePlus is limited at this point in time. Nonetheless, we can expect more information as soon as the launch of the device approaches.

