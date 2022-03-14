OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite could get same chipset as Vivo T1 5G

Audio player loading…

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite's latest renders surfaced online a couple of days ago. It could be the second smartphone apart from the OnePlus Nord 2T that leaked a few days ago. A report published by 91Mobiles shared the renders of the device.

The renders suggest that the smartphone will have a rectangular camera island at the top left corner of the device. The device seems to have a triple rear camera setup with a flash. The power button can be seen at the right spine of the device.

The volume rockers and the SIM tray are situated at the left spine of the smartphone. We can also see a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and a speaker grille are placed at the bottom edge.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite rumoured specifications, pricing

(Image credit: Future)

As of now, there is not a lot of information available online related to the device. The smartphone could include a 6.58-inch FHD+ display complemented with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor along with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

As for the camera, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite could get a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP OmniVision primary shooter, a 2MP mono shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. The smartphone may feature a 16MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls. It might draw power from a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Now, considering the fact that most of the smartphones with the Snapdragon 695 chipset have been priced somewhere below Rs 20,000 like Vivo T1 5G, Moto G71, and Poco X4 Pro 5G, etc.

It can be assumed from this information that the upcoming smartphone by OnePlus will be priced below Rs 20,000, similar to the upcoming iQoo Z6. Furthermore, this will make OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite the first OnePlus smartphone under Rs 20,000.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram