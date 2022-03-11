iQoo Z6 may not be that much of an upgrade over iQoo Z5

Audio player loading…

iQoo Z6 is all set to reach the Indian shores in a week. The microsite of the device went live on the official website of iQoo boasting the 'Z' branding and the rear panel. A report by MySmartPrice, that quotes tipster Abhishek Yadav, says that the smartphone will be launched in India on March 16.

Another tipster, Mukul Sharma, tipped that the upcoming Z series smartphone by iQoo is going to get an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has also been suggested that the device could be seen running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor.

This will put iQoo Z6 5G indirect competition with recently launched devices like Vivo T1 5G, Poco X4 Pro 5G, Moto G71, etc.

iQOO Z6 5G launching on March 16, 2022 in India.

Considering what we can figure out from the microsite, iQoo Z6 will be shipped in dark blue colour. Nonetheless, multiple colour variants are expected that will be unveiled at the time of launch.

The smartphone seems to have a triple rear camera setup with an AI-based aspherical lens. For your information, aspherical lenses are thinner than traditional lenses.

What can we expect?

As of now, there is no information available regarding the specifications of the device apart from the inclusion of FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, and the processor. However, this raises a serious concern when the device is compared to its predecessor in terms of processing capacity.

iQoo Z5 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor. It means that iQoo Z6 is not going to be an upgrade over its predecessor in terms of performance. High chances are that we can see some different processors at work in the upcoming offering by iQoo.

Apart from that, iQoo Z5 has a 5000mAh battery which may be a part of the iQoo Z6 too. We can see an upgrade in terms of charging capacity along with an improved camera.

The processor of the iQoo Z6 will also play a major role in deciding the price point of the device. One thing which we are sure of is that if the smartphone gets Snapdragon 695 SoC, then it will be priced somewhere around Rs 20,000.

We know that the tentative launch date of the device is approaching very soon. We can expect that the specifications of the device will be revealed in the meantime before the launch.

