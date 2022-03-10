Poco X4 Pro 5G teaser hints at impending India launch

Audio player loading…

Poco has already launched a few phones in India recently and it is readying yet another phone for a launch in the country. The company has started teasing the launch of its upcoming mid-ranger Poco X4 Pro on its social media handles.

The latest teaser shared on Poco’s Twitter handle not only shares a glimpse of the upcoming phone but also hints that the Indian variant might come with a 64MP camera module.

(Image credit: Poco)

Though the phone is expected to come with almost similar specifications as the global variant, which was launched recently, the camera setup seems to have changed. To recall, the global was introduced with a 108MP primary camera.

That being said, megapixel count, itself does not translate into better image quality and a lot depends on the quality of the sensor, image processing and more. Hence, we’ll have to wait for the camera comparison in the real world to be able to judge the quality.

Also, it is not for the first time that the phone is launching with different specifications in different markets. This is regularly done to make the phone a better fit for the local market.

As of now, we’re not sure what all changes the Poco X4 Pro will come with, hence, let’s have a look at the key specifications of the global variant.

The Poco X4 Pro was announced with a 6.67-inches AMOLED panel with 1080x2400 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and an 86 per cent screen to body ratio. The display comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Powering the phone is a 5G capable Snapdragon 695 5G couple with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It has a triple-camera setup at the back comprising of a 108 MP, 8 MP ultra-wide and a 2 MP macro snapper. This 108MP sensor might get replaced with the 64MP module.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 67W charging support and runs on Android 11 powered MIUI 13 out of the box.

Time to do something different...Poco?

While Poco prefers being called an independent brand and has declared itself as one, however, we all know that this isn’t the reality.

The brand is just busy rebadging Redmi’s mid-range phones with a custom rear panel and minor tweaks here and there. While this might give Xiaomi a chance to grab an extra pie of market share, however, as a brand Poco might not be heading anywhere.

We’ve heard rumblings that the company might expand its portfolio by launching a power bank and a smartwatch, though there are doubts that even these will have the same origin as the Poco branded phones have.

To recall, Poco started off with a highly successful Poco F1 and that was a unique product with an extremely aggressive price point. But as of now, Poco seems to be content with crowding the market with similarly specced devices.

Hopefully, Poco re-kindles the need to do things differently and creates a space for itself. Though we never saw Poco F1’s successor, we sincerely hope to see the same Poco brand that wanted to be unique.