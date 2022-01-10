Motorola G71 launched in India - specs, pricing, and availability

Audio player loading…

Motorola launched the Moto G51 mid-range smartphone in December that packed features like 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 480+ SoC, near to stock Android experience, etc. Now, the company has raised the bar with the announcement of Moto G71 in India. The device is going to be the latest offering of the Moto G series and it comes with support for 13 5G bands.

Motorola India shared a tweet yesterday that focused on the display details. With the launch of Moto G71, Motorola has tried to impress the fans who were disappointed due to the IPS LCD display in Moto G51. The new smartphone, however, features, an AMOLED display for better streaming and gaming experience.

Moto G71 pricing and availability

Motorola launched the previous to G series smartphones at a price under Rs 20,000. The brand has continued with the same strategy by rolling out Moto G71 at a price of Rs 18,999. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart for purchase starting from January 19. The smartphone will be shipped in two different colors - Neptune Green and Arctic Blue.

Check out Moto G71 at Flipkart Check out Moto G71 at Flipkart Price: Rs 18,999 *First sale on January 19

Moto G71 specifications

Moto G71 includes a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 700 nits of peak brightness and a 60Hz standard refresh rate. The smartphone houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is based on the Android 11 Operating system that delivers near to stock Android experience. Talking about the design, the device has a curved body with rounded corners. The design looks similar to Moto G51 to a great extent.

In terms of optics, Moto G71 flaunts a quad-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and 8MP depth shooter. The rear camera setup of the device promises to deliver high-quality photographs in low-light settings.

At the front, the smartphone rocks a 16MP camera for the sake of selfies and videos. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W TurboPower. As claimed by the company, the smartphone gets charged up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

What is different from Moto G51?

As we don't have the smartphone handy, we can only rely on the specifications and images of the smartphone to compare it with its predecessor. Talking about the design, it looks quite similar to Moto G51. Furthermore, if you remove the AMOLED display and the high RAM and storage capacity, it will be hard to spot any difference between the two.

Motorola had offered two devices with AMOLED display in the G series. Introducing Moto G51 without AMOLED display and 4GB RAM capacity seemed a vague move by the brand. However, the launch of Moto G71 can be an answer to all questions related with display and RAM of Moto G51.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram