Moto G51 5G launched in India - first-ever phone with Snapdragon 480+ SoC

After rolling out a new mid-range smartphone, Moto G31, a few days ago, Motorola is back with a new affordable 5G phone. The Moto G51 5G which was recently launched in the global markets has made its way to India.

The Moto G51 is the world's first phone with the Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC which gives tough competition to Snapdragon 600 and Snapdragon 700 4G chipsets.

This is also Motorola's cheapest 5G phone in the country and is priced aggressively taking on the likes of Realme 8s 5G and the recently launched Redmi Note 11T.

As with most Moto phones, the Moto G51 offers a near-stock Android experience and runs on Android 11 out of the box. Barring a couple of applications like Motorola Games, Facebook, and Motorola Notifications, the phone is almost bloat-free.

Moto G51 pricing and availability

The Moto G51 is available in a single storage and memory variant with 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage. The phone is priced at Rs 14,999 will be sold exclusively via Flipkart. The smartphone is available in a couple of colour options - Blue and Silver.

Moto G51 specifications and feature

The Moto G51 5G comes equipped with a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The cheaper Moto G31 comes with an AMOLED panel. however, the company decided to use an LCD panel on this phone to keep the cost under control.

Under the hood, the smartphone houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor paired with Adreno 619 GPU for top-notch gaming performance.

The device operates on the Android 11 OS with Motorola's MyUI skin. The smartphone will have only one RAM variant as of now that ships with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM coupled with 64GB onboard storage.

Globally the phone was launched with 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, however, Motorola has decided to only bring a paltry 64GB variant in India. While this is disappointing, we hope that the brand may introduce more options at a later date.

The company is focusing heavily on making the device future-ready by stating that the phone comes with 12 global 5G bands and will support 5G connectivity on both the sim cards simultaneously.

In terms of optics, Moto G51 5G flaunts a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, the device sports a 13MP snapper for attending video calls and capturing selfies.

The smartphone draws power from a 5000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. Apart from that, it has various connectivity features like Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C port, WiFi 6, and dual 5G.