Early renders reveal the possible look of the OnePlus Nord 2T

Audio player loading…

OnePlus is expected to launch a bunch of phones and the Nord lineup is expected to get quite a few of them. A new leak has now revealed the design of an upcoming phone and rumours are rife that this could be the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T.

The design leaked by 91Mobiles shows a phone with a flat rear panel in a black sandstone finish. It also has a dual-toned rectangular camera module housing three different sensors and two LED flashlights.

The leaked image hints that the phone will have flat edges giving it a boxy look. The camera module up to has the sensors housed in two circular rings and the upper one seems to be the primary with a wide-angle lens and the other two could be depth and macro sensors.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

The images do not reveal the front design of the phone. However, folks at 91Mobiles, citing its unnamed sources, say that the phone might come with a selfie camera housed in a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner of the display.

The sandstone finish on the rear panel is quite unique to OnePlus and it is reminiscent of the finish that we’ve seen on the OnePlus 9RT rather than the original OnePlus One.

Though if you look closely, the design of this phone reminds you of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro. The only key difference here is the camera island.

While the camera module on the Oppo Reno 7 Pro looks more balanced with two almost similar sized camera setups housing a sensor each, it also blends well with the overall design of the phone.

In contrast, the camera module of the OnePlus Nord 2T not only seems to be bigger but looks imbalanced and a nightmare to a person with OCD. That being said, the overall look and feel of the phone cannot be judged by just a couple of images.

OnePlus Nord 2T specifications (expected)

The OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and90Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to come with a flat display at the front.

Under the hood, the phone could have a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone could run on Android 12 powered OxygenOS.

In terms of optics, the triple camera setup on the phone could include 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple cameras and a 32 MP camera could be housed in a hole-punch cutout on the front.

The Nord 2T is expected to ship with a 5000 mAh battery pack and 80W fast charging tech which was normally seen in the flagship number series of OnePlus.