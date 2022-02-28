OnePlus phone with Dimensity 8100 SoC could launch soon

Audio player loading…

OnePlus has reportedly been working on several phones which is why we come across a leak revealing the details of one of the upcoming phones from the company. The latest leak hints that the smartphone maker has a new phone in the works powered by a Dimensity 8100 SoC at its core.

While the exact moniker of this upcoming device is not known as of now, however, a popular tipster Digital Chat Station says that the processing power of this Dimensity 8100 SoC could be at par with the Snapdragon 888 and will support both LPDDR 5 memory as well as UFS 3.1 storage.

The Dimensity 8100 parameters were posted before, and some people may not know the concept. The prototype test GFX ES3.0 170fps±, the results are similar to the Snapdragon 888. TSMC N5 presses the four-core A78, the L3 cache is 4MB like the Snapdragon 888.February 26, 2022 See more

While he also mentions that even Xiaomi is preparing a device with this chipset. However, another tipster hints that the OnePlus phone that we’re talking about could come with a 6.7-inch flat display. This display is expected to come with FHD resolution and is expected to come with a flat glass panel.

Other details about this phone include a primary 50MP Sony IMX766 sensory, 4500 mAh battery with 150W fast charging support – make it an extremely interesting device if launched at an affordable price point.

While there is little that we know of this device apart from what is mentioned above. However, this is not the first time that a OnePlus phone with 150W charging has been reported. This latest news corroborates with one that we shared recently which hinted that OnePlus could borrow the super-fast charging tech from its cousin Realme.

Based on an earlier report, OnePlus is already working on an affordable flagship with the Dimensity 9000 SoC and is expected to be a part of the OnePlus’ number series. The details about the OnePlus 10 Pro are already out since the phone has already been launched in China. However, it’s the stock OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10R that are still under the wraps.

So, if we try to put the dots together, we might have a clearer picture of the three phones in the OnePlus 10 lineup. The OnePlus 10 is expected to retain the same specifications that we’ve seen in the Chinese variant while the OnePlus 10R might come with a Dimensity 8100 SoC at its core and the stock OnePlus might be powered by the Dimensity 9000 SoC.

That said, the company has remained tight-lipped both about the launch and the core specifications of the all-important OnePlus 10 lineup. However, the constant stream of leaks and rumours help us understand what the lineup could look like. That said, we need to wait for the company’s official announcement confirming the launch.

