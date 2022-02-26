OnePlus’s flagship tipped to feature 150W charging and a flagship Dimensity chipset

Audio player loading…

OnePlus is said to be working on a bunch of new devices under the Nord lineup as well as the number series. Now a leak reveals that its next flagship device could feature an ultra-fast charging technology.

The leak hints that the company is reportedly working on a phone with a 150W fast charging solution and is expected to be powered by MediaTek’s flagship SoC as well.

The tweet by a known tipster Digital Chat station also says that the OnePlus phone might come with a 4,500 mAh battery pack and will follow Realme’s device with similar charging tech. To recall, OnePlus phones currently max out at 80W wired charging and using 150W could be a huge step up.

OnePlus has a new Dimensity platform direct-screen new phone being tested, and it is also a 4500mAh+150W super flash charging solution, which is scheduled behind realme...February 26, 2022 See more

This probably hints that OnePlus might borrow the technology that Realme is set to introduce at the MWC and is calling it “World’s fastest smartphone charging tech.”

As of now, we’re not really sure which SoC the tipster is talking about. The Dimensity 9000 is the flagship chipset from Dimensity which has already been launched in Oppo’s Find X lineup. Then there is a Dimensity 8100 SoC as well that we’ve heard about.

We recently heard about a OnePlus phone with a code name Pickle and reports suggest that this could be the OnePlus 10R and might come equipped with the Dimensity 9000 SoC at its core.

While the company has already launched the OnePlus 10 Pro with Dimensity 8 Gen 1 SoC in China and the phone is expected to make its way out to the international markets next month, there is little clarity about the other phones in this lineup.

Learning from the peers

There is no secret that the brands under the BBK umbrella not only share innovations, but you might find a lot of similarities between Oppo, OnePlus and Realme devices.

Hence, if OnePlus does announce 150W fast charging tech, it would be right after you hear similar news from Realme. Additionally, the idea of launching multiple flagship phones in the same lineup with different flagship SoCs has already been implemented by Oppo and has been tried by Realme as well in the past.

So, the probability that we may see the OnePlus 10 Pro with Snapdragon 8Gen 1 SoC and one or even two premium OnePlus phones with Dimensity SoCs under the hood seems to be very high

