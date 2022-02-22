Realme to introduce world’s fastest smartphone charging tech at MWC

Audio player loading…

Realme is set to attend this year’s MWC in Barcelona and is slated to introduce at least a couple of products to the global audience. The smartphone maker is said to launch its flagship phone Realme GT 2 Pro and the world’s fastest smartphone charging tech at the conference.

While the brand has shared a teaser on social media, it hasn’t revealed any details of this yet to be revealed innovation. The company says that it plans to invest “70% of R&D resources in introducing breakthrough innovation, of which fast-charging technology is a key component.”

How fast can we charge? We aim to achieve greater heights with realme UDCA! RT & Comment with your dream score below ___W, and we'll see who got it right! #GreaterThanYouSee pic.twitter.com/BC0bBaSYoZFebruary 21, 2022 See more

To recall, Realme was one of the first few to announce the 125W UltraDart charging tech, however, the company did not introduce any smartphone commercially that could support 125W fast charging.

While it was widely rumoured that the company is already working on a 150W charging tech which is built on Oppo’s 160W charging tech and plans to announce the same at MWC.

(Image credit: GizmoChina)

However, a GizmoChina report hints that Realme might announce a 200W charging solution. The charging brick that the report shows off has a model number VCK8HACH and maxes out at 200W (20V – 10A). The image of the power brick shared in this report also supports USB PD (PowerDelivery) up to 45W.

Incidentally, the current record of fastest charging tech is held by Xiaomi. The company has already showcased a 200W charging solution that could charge a 4000 mAh battery pack in just 8 minutes. Hence, if Realme is actually looking to win this coveted title, then it needs a solution that can beat the record set by Xiaomi or probably it has been able to crack a code of an alternate route that is both faster and safer – only time will tell.

Xiaomi recently introduced its Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge and Xiaomi 11T Pro with 125W charging tech which could charge the phone in under 20 minutes flat. The recently introduced RedMagic 7 Pro from Nubia comes with a 165-charging tech, however, the phone charges at 135W only.

Though, like almost everything, this technology also requires everything else to be in an ideal state to produce the best results. The solution that Realme seems to be advertising is likely to be faster than what Xiaomi is already selling in the market – however, only time will tell if it makes its way out to the public

