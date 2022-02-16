Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro's global launch tipped for February 28

Audio player loading…

As Realme introduces a couple of affordable premium 5G phones in India, the company is also preparing for its biggest launch on the global stage. Its flagship phone Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro are expected to launch in February.

A tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore tweeted a couple of posters showing off the two phones in question. The posters also hint that the devices will be introduced in what seems to be a “World Premiere.”

While these posters do not reveal the exact date of the launch event, another image that he shared suggests that the phones will launch on February 28 – in the same event where the company will showcase its new fast charging technology.

For those unaware, the Realme GT 2 Pro along with the base variant Realme GT 2 were launched in China in the first week of January. The Realme GT 2 Pro is Realme’s most powerful phone till now and comes equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Realme GT 2 Pro and GT 2 India launch and specifications

The Realme GT 2 Pro has already been teased by the senior management of Realme India. The flagship lineup is expected to launch soon and, in all probability, the India launch might happen in early March.

The GT 2 Pro is among the very few phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and is Realme’s first attempt at launching a true-flagship phone. It will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. The display on the phone will come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, HDR10+, 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,400nits peak brightness.

The phone will come in multiple storage and memory variants with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. In terms, of optics, the phone will come with a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 150-degree FoV, and a 40X microscope lens. A 32MP camera will be present on the front for selfies and video calls.

Powering the phone is a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging tech. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. The phone will come with an in-display finger print sensor.

