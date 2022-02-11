Trending

Realme GT 2 Pro India launch teased - here's what we know

By published

Realme's first true-flagship phone

The back of a Realme GT 2 Pro, held in someone's hand
(Image credit: Realme)
Audio player loading…

After a slow start to the year, smartphone maker Realme is now changing gears. The company has already launched Realme 9i and is now getting ready to launch a few more premium mid-range devices.

Now, Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth has started teasing the launch of its first-ever true flagship phone – Realme GT 2 Pro in India. 

Teasing the quality of the display on the phone, he says, “The Galaxy is full of stars & we always look out for the brightest one. Shining bright as ever, our Realme GT 2 Pro will feature the best flat display among all Android phones soon.”

See more

After teasing the phone extensively last year, the company launched the Realme GT 2 Pro along with the base variant Realme GT 2 in China in the first week of January.

Back then the company did not reveal the plans of introducing the Realme GT 2 Pro in the global markets. However, the phone was spotted on various certification sites including BIS - a mandatory certification that any India-bound device needs to get.

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications 

While there are chances that both the Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro will eventually launch in India, we will only talk about the specifications of the flagship phone as the tweet only teases the GT 2 Pro’s India launch. We expect that there will be minimal or no changes in the key specification of the phone when it launches in India.

The GT 2 Pro is Realme’s only phone which is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and is its first-ever attempt at making a true flagship phone. The phone comes in multiple storage and memory variants with a maximum of up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Another highlight of the device is its 6.7-inch AMOLED display that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 50MP 150-degree ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP microscope camera sensor. There is a 32 MP selfie camera from the front to take care of the selfies and video calls.

Powering the GT 2 Pro is a 5,000mAh battery pack with support for 65W fast charging tech. The phone ships with Android 12-powered Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on TwitterFacebook and Instagram

Jitendra Soni
Jitendra Soni

Jitendra has been working in the Internet Industry for the last 7 years now and has written about a wide range of topics including gadgets, smartphones, reviews, games, software, apps, deep tech, AI, and consumer electronics.  
See more Mobile phones news