Realme GT 2 Pro India launch teased - here's what we know

After a slow start to the year, smartphone maker Realme is now changing gears. The company has already launched Realme 9i and is now getting ready to launch a few more premium mid-range devices.

Now, Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth has started teasing the launch of its first-ever true flagship phone – Realme GT 2 Pro in India.

Teasing the quality of the display on the phone, he says, “The Galaxy is full of stars & we always look out for the brightest one. Shining bright as ever, our Realme GT 2 Pro will feature the best flat display among all Android phones soon.”

The Galaxy is full of stars & we always look out for the brightest one. Shining bright as ever, our realme GT 2 Pro will feature the best flat display among all Android phones soon.Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/dGDHQO4N6OFebruary 10, 2022 See more

After teasing the phone extensively last year, the company launched the Realme GT 2 Pro along with the base variant Realme GT 2 in China in the first week of January.

Back then the company did not reveal the plans of introducing the Realme GT 2 Pro in the global markets. However, the phone was spotted on various certification sites including BIS - a mandatory certification that any India-bound device needs to get.

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

While there are chances that both the Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro will eventually launch in India, we will only talk about the specifications of the flagship phone as the tweet only teases the GT 2 Pro’s India launch. We expect that there will be minimal or no changes in the key specification of the phone when it launches in India.

The GT 2 Pro is Realme’s only phone which is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and is its first-ever attempt at making a true flagship phone. The phone comes in multiple storage and memory variants with a maximum of up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Another highlight of the device is its 6.7-inch AMOLED display that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 50MP 150-degree ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP microscope camera sensor. There is a 32 MP selfie camera from the front to take care of the selfies and video calls.

Powering the GT 2 Pro is a 5,000mAh battery pack with support for 65W fast charging tech. The phone ships with Android 12-powered Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.

