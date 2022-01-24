OnePlus 10R with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 set for Q2 launch

Audio player loading…

Amidst all the brouhaha over the OnePlus 10 flagship launch comprising the base version and the Pro variant, we had also reported that a device powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity chipset was in the works. It looks like this could be the OnePlus 10R which could launch in the second quarter of 2022.

A report published on Android Central says the OnePlus 10R would be rolled out in the second quarter of 2022 alongside the standard OnePlus 10. Readers may recall that the OnePlus 10 Pro variant went official in China, three months earlier than the usual timing we've seen in the past.

Late last year, OnePlus had indicated a program for its phone launches where the flagship devices would be followed by the R-series targeted at regional markets and the OnePlus Nord and the OnePlus Nord CE devices aimed at mid-range customers. This year, we are also expecting an entry-level OnePlus that could arrive with the Nord-N moniker.

The journey from Qualcomm to MediaTek for OnePlus

Ever since it arrive on the scene, OnePlus has gone exclusively with Qualcomm chipsets, a trend that was broken with the OnePlus Nord 2 that got the MediaTek Dimensity 1200. In doing so, the company also committed to using more chipsets from MediaTek.

OnePlus appears to have chosen the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset as its second of this series for the simple reason that it compares favorably with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that powers the flagships in the OnePlus 10 line-up. The chipset gets the same core configuration that puts the Cortex X2 along side A710 and A510 cores.

The company did not want to use the chipset in the other handsets could have to do with the fact that the Dimensity 9000 is the ideal choice for North America. This is due to the integrated 5G modem it carries that doesn't allow mmWave connectivity used by US networks such as T-Mobile and Verizon.

OnePlus 10R - specification, pricing, launch details

The OnePlus 10R is could feature an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates and at least 8GB RAM paired to 128GB internal storage. There isn't much else available about the device though we expect leaks to start rolling out any time now. We would update you with this information as we receive it.

The tipster Yogesh Brar also claimed that OnePlus would start testing these devices with their unified OS that came into being following the Oppo-OnePlus merger.

The device could be launching towards the end of June, largely because of the delays that OnePlus faced in the release of its predecessor, the OnePlus 9RT in India. The device was originally slated to roll-out in October but issues around chipset shortage and OxygenOs 12 stability pushed it to January 2022.

The OnePlus 9RT is priced in the Rs.42,999 to Rs. 46,999 range and it was rumored that the upcoming OnePlus 10R (or would it be OnePlus 10RT in India?) could be had for a cheaper price due to the MediaTek chipset. This being the case, an early launch could prove detrimental to the existing model's sales cycle.

The report claimed that the OnePlus 10R would debut in China and India to start off but could end up in other specific geographies in Europe too. However, we have no information around this right now.

From an India point of view, the OnePlus 10R with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset could help the brand position the device aggressive in the mid-range category that is currently witnessing competition between Samsung and Xiaomi devices. If it can be placed around the Rs.35,000 - Rs.38,000 range, OnePlus may cut a swathe through the competition.

