OnePlus Nord 2 CE release date, price, specs, news and more

OnePlus was expected to launch the OnePlus RT in India before the end of the year. While the phone has been delayed, we came across another affordable OnePlus phone under the Nord line-up that is expected to launch early next year.

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to be the successor of the first-generation OnePlus Nord CE that was introduced earlier this year. And like the first-gen phone, it is expected to offer the best of the OnePlus phone at an affordable price point.

Interestingly, OnePlus says that CE stands for Core Edition which suggests that with this line-up, OnePlus wants to focus on the core user group of smartphone enthusiasts that helped the brand achieve the success it enjoys currently.

Cut to the chase

What is it? OnePlus Nord 2 CE- successor to the OnePlus Nord CE

When is it out? Q1, 2022

How much does it cost? Sub-Rs. 25,000

(Image credit: Yogesh Brar / 91Mobiles)

The launch date of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE hasn’t been announced yet. The phone has made its appearance on various certifications platforms which suggest that the launch could be just round the corner.

Based on various reports and rumours, it is safe to say that the phone may launch sometime early in 2022. And looking at the launch pattern that OnePlus follows, this phone might land in India, China, the UK, Europe, and a handful of regions. OnePlus may give the United States a complete miss with this handset.

In terms of the expected cost of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE, it is expected to be priced aggressively. Looking at how the company priced its previous devices; the OnePlus Nord 2 CE might be priced similar to its predecessor – which could make it one of the most sought-after devices in the sub-Rs. 30,000 price range.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE specifications - news and leaks

Thanks to leaks and rumours, we have a fair bit of information about the OnePlus Nord 2 CE aka Ivan. The phone is expected to come equipped with a 5G capable Dimensity 900 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM and a couple of storage variants – 128GB or 256GB to choose from.

In terms of design, you can expect the same Nord-like design pattern and the phone might come with a punch hole cut-out at the front and a vertical camera setup at the back. Based on what we’ve seen till now, the phone looks eerily similar to the Realme 9i which is also slated to launch soon.

The phone is expected to sport a plastic build as one of the key parameters of this range is the competitive pricing. It could carry a triple camera sensor, a 64MP primary OmniVision sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. While on the front we might get a 16MP selfie snapper.

What we might see on this phone is a headphone jack and a micro-SD card slot. OnePlus had long removed both these features in favour of others and had said that the headphone jack could easily make way for a larger battery. While both these features are absent from the flagship lineup, the Core Edition devices are expected to revive them - given that's probably what the users want.

Additionally, the company may not include the Alert Slider on the OnePlus Nord 2 CE. The same didn’t find a place in the first-generation Nord CE as well.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE – What we want to see

(Image credit: Future)

A seamless user experience:

With the Nord 2 CE, fans would love to experience the seamless experience that OnePlus devices from the past have been known for. The recent OxygenOS and ColorOS integration leaves a lot to be desired. While this merger of code-base means that it is optimized for faster software updates, a bug-free experience, however, in real-life the company has struggled and had to stop the rollout of OxygenOS 12 for its flagship devices.

Better camera performance:

The first-gen Nord had quite a few issues including an average camera and it didn’t even have IP certification to protect the phone from dust and water. However, these are among the top few features users want in their phones. The phones in a similar price range have got excellent camera performance and this is what we expect from a OnePlus device as well.

Affordable price range:

Last but not the least, phones in the lower price range come with a premium build quality, while with Nord, OnePlus has been cutting corners especially in terms of material used. We’d love to see an all-glass premium looking OnePlus Nord 2 CE at an affordable price and it could be the perfect device that could remind users of what OnePlus used to offer in its heyday.

