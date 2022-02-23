New OnePlus phone with the codename Oscar tipped to launch soon

Audio player loading…

It is no secret that OnePlus has pivoted from being a brand that launches a handful of phones in a year to a brand that wants to cater to almost all the price brackets. We heard that the company is looking to introduce a product each month throughout the year and the latest leak adds to the same.

After launching two different phones in two months, a report by 91mobiles reveals that the company is already working on a new phone codenamed Oscar. Citing a tipster Yogesh Brar, the report says that the phone could be a part of OnePlus’ number series and is expected to launch sometime in Q2 2022 – roughly between April to June.

Folks at 91Mobiles feel that Oscar could be the stock OnePlus 10 which is supposed to accompany the OnePlus 10 Pro which is slated to launch internationally next month.

Incidentally, another tipster Max Jambor has something interesting to share. While he confirmed that a phone with such a code name is in the works with OnePlus, he says that there are a bunch of phones that the company is working on. These include Ivan, Oscar, Karen and Pickle. While Ivan has already been launched as OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, he says that the Oscar could be a Lite version of the recently launched phone.

Karen according to Max could be a code name for an entirely new phone called OnePlus Nord 2T and Pickle might end up as the only numbered phone in the list– OnePlus 10R. Rumours suggest that the Nord 2T might come with a Dimensity 1300 SoC while the Pickle might be powered have a Dimensity 9000 at its core.

Way too many phones already

That being said, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is not a name that we’ve heard for the first time. The details of this upcoming phone were recently leaked suggesting that it could be a super affordable OnePlus phone – probably priced below Rs. 20,000 and will take on the Redmi Note lineup from Xiaomi. This phone is expected to come with a 6.59-inch Full HD screen, a mid-range Snapdragon 695 chipset, a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM along with 128GB or 256GB of storage, 5G, a 5,000mAh battery, and 33W charging.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is expected to come with a triple-lens rear camera, with a 64MP main lens and two 2MP lenses for macro and depth-sensing. On the front, it might have a 16MP camera for selfies.

In any case, these are way too many phones for a company that used to launch just four phones in a year. And while we can’t complain about the shift in the policies, we just hope that the end-users aren’t intimated by the sheer number of OnePlus devices in the making and the company imitating its cousin Realme in terms of phone launches.

