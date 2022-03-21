OnePlus 10 Pro India launch teased; Y1s Pro 4K TV to launch alongside

Audio player loading…

OnePlus has started teasing the launch of its next flagship phone on its social media handles in India. In a series of posts on Twitter, the company has not only teased the launch of a new device but has also shared images that were shot on the OnePlus 10 Pro – hinting at the imminent launch.

Though the company has not yet announced the launch date yet, however, the phone is expected to launch in a few days – continuing the new trend of the company hosting a launch event every month.

Have a look at the teasers posted by the company.

A billion stories to tell, a billion colours to capture. This Holi, get ready to celebrate the colours of life like never before with the new #OnePlus10Pro5G co-developed with Hasselblad. Capture it all. Capture it right. Stay tuned! #ShotonOnePlus10Pro pic.twitter.com/CGwvJuDuS0March 18, 2022 See more

Someth𝟙𝟘ng 𝕡𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣ful is coming❗️ pic.twitter.com/htoT6Ose9WMarch 17, 2022 See more

Unlike the previous number series launch, the OnePlus 10 Pro is not coming with a stock OnePlus 10 this year and the phone has already been launched in China in January.

That being said, the phone is not going to get a solo launch. Rumours also hint that the smartphone maker might introduce a new OnePlus TV Y1S Pro 43-inch with 4K resolution along with Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband.

For those unaware, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and is among the elite list of phones powered by Qualcomm’s flagship SoC. These phones include the trio under the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, iQoo 9 Pro and Moto Edge 30 Pro. Though we also have the likes of the Xiaomi 12 series and the Realme GT 2 Pro slated to launch next.

In terms of specifications, the Indian variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to carry the same specification as its Chinese cousin. The phone comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO display, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. In terms of memory and storage, the phone will come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Talking about the camera setup on the phone, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a triple rear camera with a 48 MP shooter, a 50MP sensor, and an 8MP telephoto shooter. For selfies and video calls, it will come with a 32 MP selfie camera on the front housed under a hole-punch cutout.

OnePlus Y1s Pro 4K TV - expected features and specifications

A 91Mobiles report reveals that the new TV will extend the OnePlus TV Y1S and TV Y1S Edge lineup that was introduced in the country last month. However, compared to the ones that are launched already, the upcoming TV is expected to come with a 4K display and could be priced in an affordable price band.

The leaked image revealed that the TV might come with minimal bezels on the three sizes while a noticeable bezel can be seen at the “chin.” The bundled remote is expected to come with hotkeys for Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Prime Video. It will support voice commands via Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistants for hands-free navigation.