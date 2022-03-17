OnePlus 10R with Dimensity 9000 could launch in India soon

Audio player loading…

OnePlus is slated to launch its flagship OnePlus 10 Pro in India soon. However, various other OnePlus phones are in the works and it has been reported that these phones will be launched throughout the year in the country.

One such device is the OnePlus 10R which was recently spotted in the wild and is now reportedly being tested privately ahead of its launch in the country. According to a report by 91Mobiles, citing unnamed industry sources, a OnePlus phone codenamed Pickle is being tested in India right now and sports flagship specifications.

The same codename was revealed some time back and was linked to the OnePlus 10R – which sort of corroborated the latest leak. The OnePlus 10R is expected to launch in the country in the third quarter (April-June) this year.

Tentatively, the OnePlus 10R is expected to come with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, a 6.55-inches AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, quad-rear camera setup comprising a 64 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide snapper and a 5 MP along with a 2 MP snapper. On the front, it might come with a 32MP selfie snapper.

The phone is expected to come with a 5000 mAh battery and 80W fast charging. For those unaware, under the BBK Electronics lineup, 80W charging was limited for OnePlus phones and Oppo’s Find series devices. This tech is now trickling to the cheaper devices of OnePlus as well as other brands like Realme, Vivo etc.

Recently a couple of rear panels of a mysterious device was spotted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. It was believed that these could belong to the OnePlus 10R as the rear panels had a design and finish that can be linked to the number series of OnePlus.

OnePlus 10R could be the missing stock variant

OnePlus had recently announced that the OnePlus 10 lineup will not have a stock variant and this is the reason why the OnePlus 10 Pro is heading to international markets alone this time around.

While the company did not reveal its exact plans, it did hint that another powerful OnePlus device is in the works. Looking at the purported specifications of the 10R, it seems that we might come across another phone – probably a OnePlus 10 Ultra sporting 150W fast charging and probably a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC or a MediaTek Dimensity 9100 SoC.

We do not have exact information as of now and OnePlus is to be blamed for the same. In the last few weeks, we’ve come across leaks of so many different devices that it has become humanly impossible to connect the dots. Hence, let us wait for some official announcement before we let the imagination go wild yet again.