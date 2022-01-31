OnePlus Nord 2T could be priced around Rs 30,000 in India

Audio player loading…

OnePlus is reportedly working on a new device named OnePlus Nord 2T in India. Latest rumors suggest that the smartphone will be launched in India in April or May 2022. In association with 91Mobiles, Tipster Yogesh Brar stated that the device will be priced between Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000. Speculations are that the low-end variant may be priced under the bracket of Rs 30,000.

Nord 2T is not the only smartphone from the Nord lineup to make it to the headlines. Recently, leaks have suggested that the OnePlus Nord 2 CE is also on its way and can hit the global market by February 11, 2022.

The smartphone could be priced around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. In addition, the brand is also working on sub Rs 20,000 smartphone that will be a part of the Nord series. It may get launched in the Indian market by the third quarter of 2022.

OnePlus Nord 2T rumored specifications

OnLeaks tipped the device's specifications, which gave a fair idea of what we can see in the new offering by OnePlus. The smartphone could sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone may house a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset accompanied by 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Rumors suggest that the device can also get an 8GB RAM variant with 128GB onboard storage. In terms of OS, the smartphone might run on the OxygenOS 12 based on the Android 12 operating system.

OnePlus Nord 2T may feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP monochrome shooter. At the front, the smartphone could rock a 32MP snapper for the sake of selfies and video calls.

The brand has already ditched its Warp charging technology in the OnePlus 10 Pro Chinese variant. This clearly is the result of the Oppo and OnePlus merger. Considering the same, leaks suggest that OnePlus Nord 2T may draw power from a 4500mAh battery that will support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

