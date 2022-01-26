OnePlus Nord 2 CE tipped for a global launch on February 11

Audio player loading…

Most of what needs to be known about the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 CE is already available via renders and leaks. Speculations of a launch in the first quarter of 2022 is being proved right as a reliance leaker who tips the launch date to be February 11.

Leaker Max Jambor has shared an image on his Twitter handle that contains an image bearing the words "OnePlus Nord CE2" and a rather cryptic number 11 above. Users have speculated that the numerical could either represent the Android 11 OS or may even be a new moniker.

The folks at MySmartPrice, who spotted the share on the social platform suggest that the device could be launching February 11, given that previous leaks too had spoken about a launch in the same month. They also point out that in the past, Max has been quite accurate with his leaks around OnePlus devices.

(Image credit: Max Jambor Twitter)

The OnePluse Nord 2 CE has received BIS certification some time ago suggesting that an Indian launch was imminent. There were also reports that the smartphone could be priced between the Rs.24,000 to Rs.28,000 range targeting OnePlus fans who are seeking an affordable handset.

Speaking of affordable OnePlus handsets, leaker Yogesh Brar shared specifications and a possible launch timeline of a cheaper device priced below Rs.20,000 but with a 90Hz display, 5G connectivity and a 50MP primary camera. He claimed this would mark the brand's entry into the budget smartphones segment.

Coming to the OnePlus Nord 2 CE handset, leaks suggested that it could feature a 6.4-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ screen we found on its immediate predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE. It features a punch-hole notch at the top left corner for the selfie camera and an optical in-display fingerprint scanner.

The device is likely to be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset made using the 7nm process that guarantees 5G connectivity. A 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging capabilities was also tipped. On the camera front, the device may carry a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide one and a 2MP macro-lens.