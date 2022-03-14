OnePlus 10 Pro Indian variant’s key specifications revealed in the latest leak

Audio player loading…

OnePlus is about to host its third event of the year in as many months and is expected to introduce its flagship OnePlus 10 Pro in India.

The phone is expected to launch next week in the country and a new leak reveals OnePlus 10 Pro’s specifications as well as the colour variants.

A report by 91Mobiles citing tipster Ishan Agarwal suggests that the phone might come in two colour variants - Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest and two configurations – 8GB RAM with 128GB onboard storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage.

The rest of the specifications of the phone are expected to remain unchanged from its Chinese variant. We will get to see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC handling all the processing duties. The design of the camera module will surely remind you of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

It will have a 6.7-inch 2K Fluid AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging tech.

Interestingly, OnePlus might have changed the way it introduced the number series as the OnePlus 10 might not be launched this time around. There are rumours that a OnePlus phone with a Dimensity 9000 SoC might launch later but as a new member of this lineup.

This mysterious phone could come with 150W charging support which is capable of charging a 4500 mAh battery pack in well less than 15 minutes. Some older reports hinted that this phone could launch in the second half of the year and could carry Oppo’s latest MariSilicon X processing unit that we saw on the Oppo Find X5 Pro recently.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

In a related piece of news, the company is expected to introduce another gadget along with the OnePlus 10 Pro. A report hints that OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 might launch alongside the phone. The Bullets Wireless Z2 is expected to offer 30 hours of playback and is said to come with fast charge support which can offer 20 hours of backup in just 10 minutes.

The Bullets Wireless Z2 is expected to feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers and might have an IP55 certification making the neckband dust and sweat resistant.

Pro is mainstream now

In recent times, we’ve seen smartphone makers trying to break the norm and come up with an innovative solution to make their devices stand out from the crowd.

On Samsung’s side of things, the base variant is a lackluster device while the Ultra is a powerhouse. The difference between the stock variant and the Ultra is so massive that both the devices do not feel part of the same lineup – a case in point is the recent Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The “Pro” variant turns out to be the one that offers true value for money – which is probably why OnePlus is looking to shake up things a bit and might release the OnePlus 10 Pro alone and might add the Ultra later in the lineup.