OnePlus Nord TWS design revealed in high-quality renders

The OnePlus Nord lineup has been about affordable phones offering flagship OnePlus experience at an affordable price point. The company is not only working towards extending this lineup by launching a bunch of devices but is now reportedly extending it to a range of audio products as well.

Known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks along with 91Mobiles have shared high quality renders of OnePlus Nord earbuds. Expected to debut later this year, these earbuds might come in a dual-tone finish with a black body with golden accents.

Steve notes that these renders are based on the images of the final prototyping unit. While the final design of the product is expected to remain almost similar, he doesn’t rule out a possibility of slight variance in the design of production units and these renders.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/91 Mobiles)

On the smartphone side of the world, the Nord lineup offers a flagship OnePlus experience at an affordable price. We expect the same with the Nord Earbuds as well. Once launched these could be priced below the existing earbuds that the company offers thus reducing the chance of price conflict between two similar products from the same company.

The renders reveal that the buds would have a short but flat stem. The company seems to have gone with a physical button to interact with the buds instead of touch-sensitive controls that we’re used to seeing on most earbuds these days. The physical button seems to carry a gold hue and is circular in shape.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnLeaks/91 Mobiles) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: OnLeaks/91 Mobiles) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: OnLeaks/91 Mobiles)

The buds carry an in-ear design and have a removable soft silicone tip. The renders do not clearly show the placement of a mic on the stem for calls or on the body for noise cancellation. Hence it would be too early to comment on the core features of the buds. The charging case also seems to carry the boxy design and is all back in colour with OnePlus branding in golden fonts.

The overall design is pretty edgy and is an attention grabber which is what probably the company wants as well. While it could have gone with a subtle and a more regular design, the company might want these buds to be noticed and become a conversation starter – similar to the Nothing Ear (1).

As of now, we’re really sure about the launch date, however, looking at how OnePlus is aggressively looking to expand its portfolio, the launch alongside a Nord phone in the second half of the year cannot be ruled out.

