OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Realme 9 Pro Plus : Would color shift be enough

OnePlus has recently refreshed its mid-range Nord series with the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. The smartphone runs on the Oxygen OS 11.3 based on the Android 11 operating system, and it also supports storage expansion up to 1TB via a MicroSD card, which is missing in many mid-range smartphones.

On the other hand, Realme also launched the Realme 9 Pro range in India that consists of two smartphones, Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus, with high-end specifications. Starting off with the refresh rate, the smartphone has an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother gaming performance. The 6GB RAM variant of the device is sub Rs 25,000, and the 8GB RAM variant is available at a price above Rs 25,000.

As we can see that both the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and Realme 9 Pro Plus are mid-range smartphones available at similar prices in the market. Here we have compared both the devices on the basis of different aspects like display, camera, battery, and more to know which one of them emerges as a better deal.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Realme 9 Pro Plus pricing and availability

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G's 6GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage is available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 23,999. The 8GB RAM variant of the device, along with 128GB onboard storage, is available in the market for Rs 24,999. The smartphone has two different colour options, including Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror.

On the other hand, the 6GB variant of the Realme 9 Pro Plus along with 128GB internal storage can be purchased for Rs 24,999. Apart from that, the device's 8GB Ram variant with 128GB internal storage is available in the market for a price of Rs 26,999.

The device also has a 256GB internal storage variant with 8GB RAM for a price of Rs 28,999. The smartphone is being shipped in three colour options comprising Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Realme 9 Pro Plus design and build

Starting off with OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, the smartphone has a rectangular camera module situated at the top left corner and OnePlus branding at the centre of the rear panel.

The rear sensors of the device have a metal rim, and the rear panel of the device is made of glass. The right spine of the device has the power button, and the left spine has the power volume button and slider.

As for Realme 9 Pro Plus, the smartphone is unique in terms of design as it offers a colour shift technology that is similar to Vivo V23 Pro. The rear panel of the device changes its colour when exposed to sunlight. It changes its colour from sparkly blue to bright red.

Apart from that, the rear panel of the smartphone has a camera island located at the top left corner, and the branding at the bottom left. The front panel of the smartphone has thin bezels but a considerably thick chin.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Realme 9 Pro Plus specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display accompanied by a 90Hz refresh rate and a Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone houses a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor and operates on Oxygen OS 11.3 based on the Android 11 operating system.

When it comes to optics, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G rocks a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, and a 2MP snapper. At the front, the device has a 16MP selfie shooter for capturing photographs and attending video calls. It packs a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Coming to Realme 9 Pro Plus, the device has a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display along with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset and is based on the Android 12 operating system.

Realme 9 Pro Plus flaunts a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone also has a 16MP front sensor for the sake of video calls and selfies. The device draws power from a 4500mAh battery with fast charging support of 60W.

Conclusion

The competition between both the devices is quite close as they offer a lot of near to similar features. The display size of the devices is identical, along with the refresh rate. In terms of design, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has a decent design. In the case of Realme 9 Pro Plus, either the audience is going to love the colour shift, or they will find it a bit useless and over the top too.

Realme 9 Pro Plus trumps the Nord device in terms of the processor as the former has Dimensity 920 SoC. In addition, the Realme device has the upper hand in terms of OS as it has an Android 12 operating system.

Talking about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, it outclasses the Realme device when it comes to rear camera setup in terms of photograph quality. OnePlus has a faster charging capacity, and the battery of the device is more optimized than Realme 9 Pro Plus.

Now, the pricing of smartphones could be a game-changer for OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. The 8GB RAM variant of the device is available at 24,999, which is Rs 2,000 less than that of Realme 9 Pro Plus.

Most of the users would prefer a OnePlus mid-ranger over the Realme one if it is available at a lower price point. According to our suggestion, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G can be a good fit for people who want a simple design with high-end features and have a limited budget.

However, if you are looking for something trendy with high-end features then the Realme 9 Pro Plus should be your first choice.

