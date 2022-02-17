Affordable OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G with Dimensity 900 SoC launched in India

Audio player loading…

In its second launch event of the year in as many months, smartphone maker OnePlus has announced the launch of its affordable 5G phone in the Nord lineup along with a couple of affordable smart TVs.

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G is a part of the “Core Edition” devices that offer the best of OnePlus at an affordable price point and is the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE that was launched in June last year.

The phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset at its core, a couple of colour variants including an all-new Bahama Blue colour, a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with HDR 10+ certification and a 90Hz refresh rate that’s become a staple feature in most modern phones these days.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G price and availability

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G comes in a couple of storage and memory variants. The price of 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage variant is priced at Rs. 23,999 and is available only in India. The 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs. 24,999.

The new affordable Nord comes in two colour choices - Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror and is available to purchase starting February 22 via Amazon, OnePlus online and offline stores.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G specifications and features

Like the predecessor, the Nord 2 CE targets smartphone enthusiasts who cannot afford the premium OnePlus phones but want to experience features like OnePlus’s smooth user experience, fast charging solution and others. Though to do so the company has to cut a few corners and strip down a few features that you’d see on all other OnePlus devices.

For starters, the Nord 2 CE 5G comes with a plastic build and skips the alert slider. Though it has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a dedicated SD card slot.

The Nord 2 CE 5G has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, HDR 10+ support, 2400*1080 pixels resolution and has a Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC at its core coupled with paired with Mali G68 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM with 128GB of onboard storage. Powering the phone is a 4500 mAh battery pack which comes with support for 65W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the phone has a triple camera setup at the back with the primary sensor a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 119-degrees field-of-view, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. It also has a 16MP selfie camera housed in a punch hole cut out at the top left corner.

The phone comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a dedicated Micro SD card slot with support for up to 1TB of external storage. The phone runs on Android 11 powered Oxygen OS 11.3 and will get up to 2 years of software updates.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!