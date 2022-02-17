OnePlus expands its smart TV portfolio with two affordable smart LED TVs

Audio player loading…

OnePlus hosted its Double feature launch introducing the new OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G and a new smart LED TV series. The OnePlus Y1S series is an extension to the affordable OnePlus Y lineup of TVs that were introduced in 2020 and comes in two avatars OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge.

The company says that the TVs come with “AI-powered visuals with the intelligent Gamma Engine” which displays crystal clear content with vibrant and colourful images.

OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge price and availability

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The company will sell the regular OnePlus TV 32Y1S and OnePlus TV 43Y1S through the online mode while the OnePlus TV 32Y1S Edge and OnePlus TV 43Y1S Edge will be sold exclusively via the offline channels.

The OnePlus TV 32Y1S is priced at Rs. 16,499 and will start retailing from February 21 onwards while the OnePlus TV 43Y1S is priced at Rs. 26,999 and will be available to purchase from March 2 onwards via Amazon and Flipkart.

The OnePlus TV 32Y1S Edge and OnePlus TV 43Y1S Edge are priced at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively and will be available from Oneplus in, Reliance, Croma and other offline stores starting February 21

OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge specifications and features

The OnePlus Y1S is a 32inch Full HD smart TV while the Y1S comes with a 43-inch display with 4K resolution. The online variant of TVs come with a 20W speaker while the Edge version that will sell offline will come with 24W speakers.

Both the TVs run on Android TV 11 OS and come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The TVs are powered by a MediaTek MT9216 SoC and support dual-band WiFi.

With these TVs, OnePlus is looking to enhance the user experience by offering seamless connectivity to ecosystem devices like OnePlus true wireless earbuds or the OnePlus Watch. With this connectivity, OnePlus is not only letting users enjoy their favourite content using their earbuds but is also extending the in-ear detection feature.

What this essentially means is that the TV will automatically pause if the earbuds are removed from the ears and will automatically resume playing the content as the earbuds are put back on. Similarly, the TVs will automatically turn off if the OnePlus Watch detects that the user has fallen asleep while watching the TV. Users will also be able to control the TV remotely via the watch.

Additionally, the company is also adding new features to the OnePlus App that lets you control your smart TV. The new TVs will be able to connect with up to 5 devices simultaneously letting everyone have a similar TV viewing experience.

