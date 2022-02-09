Redmi Smart TV X43 with 4K HDR, Dolby Vision and 30W dual speakers launched in India

Audio player loading…

As promised earlier, Xiaomi has launched its new Redmi Smart TV X43 along with the new Redmi Note 11S, the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Smart Band Pro.

The X43 smart TV is the latest addition to the Redmi 'X' line of TV products from Xiaomi. According to the company, the X43 is the first 43-inch TV under the Redmi brand to come equipped with a 4K display.

Here's everything you need to know about the Redmi Smart TV X43.

Redmi Smart TV X43 pricing and availability

The Redmi Smart TV X43 has been launched at Rs 28,999 and will go on sale from February 16 at 12 noon onwards. The smart TV is available on Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon as well as other offline retail stores.

Xiaomi is also offering a Rs 1,500 instant discount to customers of Kotak Mahindra bank who shop with eligible Credit cards or Debit Card EMI.

Redmi Smart TV X43 specifications

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Even though the Redmi Smart TV X43 is the smallest sibling in the 'X' series, the smart TV comes feature-packed just like the others. The Redmi Smart TV X43 comes with a 43-inch 4K HDR display with Dolby Vision. The smart TV is also powered by Vivid Picture Engine (VPE) technology which the company claims to provide true-to-life colour reproduction.

The Redmi Smart TV X43 also comes with 30W stereo speakers that support DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Atmos. Additionally, the smart TV also includes 3xHDMI 2.1, 2xUSB, Ethernet and 3.5mm ports for more external audio connectivity.

The company claims that the Reality Flow display technology used on the Redmi Smart TV X43 helps smoothen the frame rates thus offering a better viewing experience. To aid the rising number of gaming consoles in the country, the smart TV comes with ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) that minimises latency between the gaming consoles as low as 5ms for a 4K 60fps experience.

Coming to the software, the Redmi Smart TV X43 runs on Android TV OS 10 with Patchwall 4 out of the box. Patchwall now integrates IMDb ratings, additional details about show timings and episode synopsis. Other features include the integration of 30+ other OTT services like Voot and TravelXP, built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant.

The Redmi Smart TV X43 now also comes with a native Mi Home app installed. It also allows users to control their IoT devices directly from the comfort of their couch.

Best upcoming phones: Specs, launch date, and price

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram