Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S smartphones launched in India

Days after the global unveiling, the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11S smartphones have been launched in India. The phones along with a smart fitness tracker and a 43-inch smart LED TV were announced at a launch event by the company today.

The Note lineup is an extremely important lineup for Xiaomi as it makes up the maximum numbers in terms of sheer sales volume in the country. The company says that it has sold over 66 million phones in India under the Redmi Note series already.

To recall, these are not the first smartphones under the Redmi Note 11 lineup from Xiaomi. The company has already introduced the Redmi Note 11T 5G in November last year and is now introducing the classic Note 11 and the Note 11S to the Indian market while the Note 11 Pro and Pro Max are expected to launch next.

Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S price and availability

The pricing of both the phones can be found below:

Variant Redmi Note 11 Redmi Note 11S 4/64 Rs 13,499 NA 6/64 Rs.14,499 Rs. 16,499 6/128 Rs. 15,999 Rs. 17,499 8/128 NA Rs. 18,499

The Redmi Note 11 will be available in three colour options – Starburst White, Space Black and Horizon Blue while the Redmi Note 11S comes in Polar White, Space Black and Horizon Blue.

The phones will be available with an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 on Bank of Baroda credit and debit cards.

The Redmi Note 11 will start retailing from February 11 and the Redmi Ntoe 11S will start selling from February 21.

Redmi Note 11 and Note 11s features and specifications

The Redmi Note 11 comes with a 6.43-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution. The display offers a 100 coverage DCI P3 colour gamut, has a 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 1000 nits of peak brightness and a 90 Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by a 6NM Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone comes in multiple storage and memory variants with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The phone supports storage expansion via a MicroSD card. It also supports virtual RAM expansion up to 8GB maximum.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 11 comes with a quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP portrait sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is housed in a hole punch cutout and is a 13MP sensor.

The Note 11 ships with MIUI 13 based on Android 11 out of the box. The phone draws power from a 5000 mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging over a USB type C port. The display on the phone comes with Gorilla Glass protection and the phone is IP53 rated for dust and water resistance. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR blaster which we are so used to seeing on the Redmi Note series.

Talking about the Redmi Note 11S which also comes with a 6.43-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage. The Note 11s also comes with a virtual RAM expansion feature and supports up to 11GB of memory expansion.

The phone comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 16MP selfie camera on this phone.

It has the same 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging as the vanilla Redmi Note 11. The phone comes with Gorilla glass protection for the display and has a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR blaster.

